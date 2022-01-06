Boris Johnson falsely denies saying there is no need to fear spike in inflation





Boris Johnson has wrongly denied saying there is no need to worry about skyrocketing inflation, although he said the fears were unfounded just 3 months ago . The Prime Minister was asked to correct the record when it was pointed out that his claim was false, but refused to do so in the House of Commons. Controversy erupted when Labor deputy leader Angela Rayner accused Mr Johnson of being wrong when in October he dismissed fears of a price hike. Interviewed on Sky News, he was asked are you worried about inflation? but insisted he was focusing instead on the prospects for robust economic growth. People have been worried about inflation for a very long time and those fears were unfounded, the prime minister said, after inflation was estimated at 5 percent with 6 percent now forecast. In the Commons, Ms Rayner replacing Covid-stricken Keir Starmer reminded Mr Johnson of his remark, amid growing fears of a cost-of-living crisis. In October, the prime minister said fears about inflation were unfounded, but workers across the country are starting the new year with rising bills and skyrocketing prices, so how? is he mistaken? she asked. He replied: Of course I didn’t say anything like that, because inflation is always something we need to be careful about. But what we are doing is making sure that we are protecting the people of this country throughout what is no doubt going to be a difficult time and that is why we are making sure that we have increased the living wage by are record, we make sure people have cold weather payments, making sure they have hot homes shed. After questions from the first ministers, Ms Rayner rose again to ask Mr Johnson if he wanted to correct the record, but he refused to do so. In 40 error-filled minutes, the PM also blasted Labor for wanting tough new restrictions to fight the Omicron variant, when the party failed to defend them. He also claimed Labor wanted to join the EU and poverty was on the decline, as the number of people living in relative poverty has risen sharply in recent years. On two occasions Mr Johnson has claimed that the hot house rebate, to help pay energy bills, is worth 140 per week while the benefit pays 140 each year. The inflation rate is currently 5.1%, but the Bank of England has predicted that it will peak at 6% in April, the highest figure since 1992. That would be three times the official 2% target, above which the Chancellor is required to write an official letter to the Bank to defend the disparity.

