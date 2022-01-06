January 6, 2025: the day when democracy will die?





On January 6, 2025, American democracy could very well die. The collapse of our democratic system is unlikely to involve a homemade gallows, chants to hang the vice president, or a QAnon shaman wearing war paint. But, even without the fake military game, the damage will be no less real. Democracy in the United States is on life support and its restoration will require serious action over the next three years.

Many political experts, sociologists and politicians from both parties seem to agree on three important points. First, that Donald Trump’s GOP lawmaker in Missouri resign for a consultant position in Florida. Partisan control of electoral processes at the state level, it has a good chance of succeeding this time around. And, finally, no one seems to know what to do about this problem. So how can Democrats, Independents and those Republicans who refuse to curl up in front of Trump and his base come together to stop this democratic crisis? History suggests that the answer is to focus on popular support for our democratic system. After all, as President Lincoln said in Gettysburg, our government was established by the people, by the people, for the people.

Consider What Happened When Local Officials Blocked Before Certifying President BidenJoe BidenOvernight Energy & Environment Manchin Raises Hopes on Climate Spending Missouri State GOP Lawmaker Resigns for Florida Consultant Job Joe Manchin defended the values ​​of West Virginia’s MORE victory in Wayne County, Michigan. county, which includes Detroit, the state’s largest city and the nation’s largest predominantly black city. The little-known Wayne County Solicitors’ Committee was initially left at a deadlock over whether to certify the county’s election results, voting 2-2 depending on the party. The boards of two Republican members cited minor discrepancies in electoral lists (which were also common in many white-majority counties) to justify the delay. Then, a few hours later, something surprising happened. After prominent activists, media figures and citizens condemned the board’s action, comparing it to the civil rights movement of the 1960s, the two Republicans toppled themselves and the board certified to l unanimously the vote.

The brief drama in Wayne County highlights some critical weaknesses in our electoral system, as well as the likely cure for our democratic woes. The integrity of Wayne County’s electoral process has not been preserved by legal details, court rulings or bureaucratic structures. Instead, democracy in Wayne County was saved by intense public pressure. This clearly demonstrates that public pressure is our best hope for saving democracy in America.

Of course, a number of Americans are unlikely to change their minds about our election. Thirty-one percent of Americans believe the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump. Similar percentages of the public think Trump was a good or a great president (35%), think there was too much attention paid to the January 6 insurgency (29%), and don’t believe that pursuing the rioters on the Capitol is very important. (31%). These main Trump supporters are likely to refuse to accept another Trump defeat, regardless of the circumstances or the evidence, and no amount of information is likely to persuade them. The growing tendency on all sides of the country, by both conservatives and progressives, to allow ends to justify the means used to accomplish them does not help. However, persuading the Trump base is probably unnecessary. History shows us that a large part of the electorate has continued to support even the most notorious political failures. Richard Nixon’s approval rating never fell below 24%, and 35% of Americans still approved of Joseph McCarthy after Army-McCarthy auditions. The difference between a colossal political failure and a legitimate contender for the nation’s leadership is in the next 10-15% of voters, Americans who generally support Donald Trump while making fun of his most absurd antics.

This critical section of the electorate must be convinced that the stakes are too high and the dangerous possibilities too great to tolerate this assault on our democracy. Politicians, activists and citizens who believe in democracy must develop clear and persuasive messages, not only about the big lie and the January 6, 2021 insurgency, but also about the predictable scam that Trump and his allies are attempting to moment we speak.

It is the project that every American should focus on for the next three years. At the University of Notre Dames Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy, we intend to contribute to the conversation by creating The January 6th 2025 Project. While we have little influence over the selection of the most viable candidates to oppose Trump, from either party, we can contribute significantly to debates about protecting and sustaining our people. democratic institutions in the United States. As part of a multi-year endeavor, the Center will bring together an accomplished group of political scientists from leading universities across the country to monitor in real time efforts to overthrow free and fair elections, gauge public support for these undemocratic efforts, and educate the public. public. on how to defend democracy. We hope to understand and explain how our nation reached this dangerous precipice, what could happen if we fell into the water, and what American citizens and leaders can do to prevent it.

Some of the perpetrators of the insurgency continue to elude law enforcement, while others have already been prosecuted or are awaiting court appearance. But the most malevolent threats to our democratic system of government lurk in plain sight, openly attacking our electoral process and working tirelessly to get Donald Trump back to the Oval Office, regardless of the vote count in the next presidential election. . And, if they are successful, January 6, 2025 will be the day of the death of democracy in the United States.

Francis Rooney Laurence (Francis) Francis Rooney GOP leader takes the fight against proxy voting to the Supreme Court. 2017-2021. He was also the United States Ambassador to the Holy See from 2005 to 2008. In 2008, the Francis and Kathleen Rooney Foundation donated $ 10 million to support the establishment of the Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy. at the University of Notre Dame. Matthew EK Hall is Professor of Constitutional Studies at David A. Potenziani Memorial College, Professor of Political Science, Concurrent Professor of Law and Director of the Rooney Center for the Study of American Democracy at the University of Our Lady. He received his PhD from Yale University in 2009 and specializes in interdisciplinary research that covers the areas of American politics, law and society, and organizational behavior.

