It’s Jokowi’s decision to stem the spike in cooking oil prices





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government has decided that the highest retail price (HET) for cooking oil at the consumer level is a maximum of Rp 14,000 per liter. This is in response to the surge in cooking oil prices that has occurred in Indonesia. This decision will be valid for the next 6 months and will be evaluated in May 2022. “We are preparing regulations related to the HET,” Economic Co-ordinating Minister Airlangga Hartarto told a press conference in Jakarta on Wednesday (05/01/2022). The government will also disburse funds of IDR 3.6 trillion to cover the difference in the price of cooking oil set with the HET of IDR 14,000 per liter to cover value added tax (VAT). “According to the President’s guidelines for the provision of cooking oil at affordable prices at the Council of Ministers on December 30, 2021. The price at the consumer level is Rp 14,000 per liter. The volume for 6 months is 1.2 billion liters and a budget is needed to cover the 3.6 trillion rupee price and VAT difference, ”Airlangga said. The need for funds will use the BPDPKS budget from export levies. “BPDPKS can appoint surveyors and approve changes to the budget position of the Palm Oil Plantation Fund Management Agency (BPDPKS). At this meeting, regulations regarding HET of BPDPKS will be prepared, cooperation agreements with PKS and determination of independent surveyors. “The Minister of Finance has prepared procedures for collecting and filing VAT on price differences. And it is about the adoption of the regulations of the General Directorate of Taxes and other supporting institutions including the Ministry of Industry concerning the SNI, ”said Airlangga. Photo: Statement by President Joko Widodo regarding the supply of coal, LNG and the price of cooking oil (3/1/2022) (Screenshot of the presidential secretariat Youtube)

Following President Joko Widodo's order to the Minister of Commerce to immediately deal with soaring cooking oil prices, the government has also responded to rising cooking oil prices by organizing operations to marketed in 47 points of sale by distributing 11 million liters. It is hoped that this will help bring down the prices which are currently still high. "Currently, we are still carrying out 11 million liter market operations in 47,000 modern outlets, now we have 4 million," Commerce Minister Muhammad Lutfi said at a press conference on Wednesday (5 / 1/2022) In addition, 5 industries are designated to produce cooking oil in order to increase its availability in the market. So that it can have an impact on the current prices. "By the end of next week, it should reach the market monitored by the Ministry of Commerce," he said. Lutfi is committed to closely monitoring the evolution of cooking oil prices and to taking strategic measures if necessary. "We will report the mechanism every month and we will be able to offer affordable prices to the community and a safe bet. The form of this distribution is simple packaging," said Lutfi. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (die / die)



