imran khan: Pakistan: Imran Khan’s PTI under scanner after the EC report on foreign funding





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, is under scanner after a report compiled by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) on its funding. Foreign funding has once again highlighted the grim fundraising of Pakistani parties. The report says the party has received funds from foreign nationals and companies, under-reported funds, withheld numerous bank accounts and refused to disclose details of important transactions, according to Dawn. The Pakistan Election Commission report stated that the PTI had provided “false information” regarding the party’s funding. It is said that the statement from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed that the party had received funding of 1.64 million rupees. The fact that the panel struggled to obtain details of foreign accounts and its overseas funds is troubling, although there are no explicit allegations of wrongdoing in the report, with resistance from the party. throughout the matter raises questions, according to Dawn. Previously, Imran Khan campaigned on the promise of “clean” and “transparent” governance ahead of the 2018 elections. If, as PM and PTI ministers say, the funds are real donations and that the audit is welcome, then the party should provide details of the foreign accounts and the funds they contain, according to Dawn. Previously, the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) oversight committee formed in March 2019 to audit the foreign funds of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government submitted its report to the commission in November last year. Calling the foreign funding report a “damning indictment” of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country’s two main opposition parties – the Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistani People’s Party ( PPP) – urged the Supreme Court (SC) and the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) to prosecute Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI). In addition, the PTI requested that the accounts of the PML-N and the PPP also be audited by the Electoral Commission. The opposition parties are right to question the ruling party’s resistance to this affair, but it would be interesting to see how willing they would be to scrutinize their own campaign accounts, according to Dawn.

