Security breach a political drama, Modi returned due to small crowd at rally: Congress

As the BJP attacked the Congressional government in Punjab for a security breach involving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoyCongress retaliated by denying such a security breach, calling it a political tragedy by the Saffron Party. He said the prime minister had returned to Bhatinda due to low attendance at a rally he was due to address.

The Punjab today witnessed an unprecedented political drama from the BJP which has loss written on its face. The BJP has been rejected by the people of Punjab and is being rejected by the people of the UP and other states being elected. Fearing complete annihilation in all five states, the BJP attempted to create a political drama of an alleged attack on the security of the Prime Minister. We completely and completely reject this accusation, congressional communications department chief Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

He said the Punjab government had deployed 10,000 security personnel for the gathering of prime ministers in Ferozepur.

The Prime Minister was due to fly to Ferozepur by helicopter as there was hardly anyone at the gathering place and when the Prime Minister and the BJP were informed they were deeply pissed off. And to save a little time or find a pretext, the Prime Minister decided at the last minute to go by road to Hussainiwala then to the place of the rally. Since he is Prime Minister, it is his discretionary power.

The necessary road has again been deployed by the Punjab police. As the prime minister moved forward, the farmers of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, a few hundred of them, blocked the road. As the police cleaned them, the Premiers’ Carcade had to wait about 15 minutes. The Prime Minister did not wait, returned and then said it was a security breach. What should the police have done If the farmers suddenly came and blocked the road in protest against the Prime Minister and the BJP. If the police had shot and killed all the farmers or if the police had physically removed them as they were trying to do, he asked.

To do anything else is unreasonable. How is that a security breach. And this also when the Prime Minister was not supposed to travel by road. He decided it at the last minute. As an outfit, the Prime Minister canceled the rally. The rally was actually called off because there were empty chairs and there was no one to listen to the prime minister, he said.

Surjewala said the SPG, which protects the prime minister, should have advised him not to hit the road when no prior arrangements had been made.

Surjewala said police were evicting protesters using reasonable force. “But the Prime Minister had the opportunity, the BJP had the opportunity to cancel the rally. We urge the BJP and the Governmentlets to play politics but do not allow the prestige of the Prime Minister’s Office to be weakened. The Prime Minister is welcome to the Punjab. We will provide all the security. Congress sacrificed prime ministers, we know how important the security of the prime minister is, he said.

Meanwhile, top Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, who is also the head of the party’s campaign committee, said what happened today is simply not acceptable. It is against Panjabiyat. A safe passage for the Indian Prime Minister to address the BJP political rally in Ferozepur should have been provided. This is how democracy works.

Asked about Youth Congress President Srinivas BVs Modi ji, How’s Josh? tweet, Surjewala said no member of Congress should tweet or comment on the rally in this way. But I also strongly object to the unwanted language bordering on political instability used by a Union minister. While I reject the Twitter remark made by a leader of the Youth Congress, I also condemn the highly intemperate remarks made by a Union minister at the BJP press conference today.

On reports that Chief Minister, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi did not respond to SOS calls, Surjewalas said the Punjab government could not be blamed for a last minute change of route by the prime minister . The SPG is solely responsible for the security of the Prime Minister. Other agencies are content to support it. The SPG had to assess whether the PM should take this route. The government of Punjab was simply informed that the prime minister would now travel by road and arrangements have been made accordingly, he said.