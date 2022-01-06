Awww, are Donald Trump and Sean Hannity arguing?





We were approaching a year since former President Donald Trump urged his propaganda-plagued supporters to storm the halls of Congress in a failed coup to overturn the 2020 election results In the months between then and today, we learned a lot about what happened that day, leading to the inexorable conclusion that the January 6 insurgency was not simply an improvised phenomenon, but the intended result of careful planning and a push from then-president and his enablers, including, as we learned this week, Fox star Sean Hannity News.

In a letter to Hannity from the bipartisan Congressional committee investigating the insurgency, Reps Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) And Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Who head the committee, focus on the longtime friend from Trump. advisers’ informal communications with the White House, writes, The select committee is in possession of dozens of text messages you sent and received from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and others regarding the 2020 election and President Trump’s efforts to challenge the outcome of the vote.

At this time, we are specifically focusing on a range of your communications with President Trump, White House staff and President Trump’s legal team between December 31, 2020 and January 20, 2021, the committee heads said. .

And what was Hannity saying backstage, even in public and with a lot of enthusiasm, while buzzing about the Stop the Steal rally that would become the insurgent mob on his eponymous Fox News show? By the committee:

For example, on December 31, 2020, you sent a text [White House Chief of Staff Mark] Meadows the following: We cannot lose the entire WH advice office. I do NOT see January 6th unfolding as it is told. After the 6th. [sic] He is expected to announce that he will lead the national effort to reform voting integrity. Go to [Florida] and watch Joe mess up every day. Stay engaged. When he speaks, people listen.

Elsewhere in the letter to Hannity, the committee noted that you also appear to have detailed knowledge of President Trump’s state of mind in the days following the January 6 attack.

For example, they continue, you appear to have had a discussion with President Trump on January 10 that may have raised a number of specific concerns about his possible actions in the days leading up to the January 20 inauguration. You wrote to Mark Meadows and [Ohio Rep. Jim] Jordan: Guys, we’ve got a clear path to land the plane in nine days. He can no longer mention the election. Never. I didn’t have a good call with him today. And worse, I don’t know what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s really understood. Ideas ?

So as Hannity used the time before Jan.6, 2021 to gleefully throw his massive influence behind Trump’s fabricated allegations of a stolen election, he was sending frantic text messages to the president and his entourage that suggested he was fully aware that something bad was brewing. And naturally, now that Hannity’s apparent doubts have been expressed publicly, Trump has put Hannity on his extremely unstable shit list.

I do not agree with Sean on this statement [that he should stop mentioning the election]Trump told CNN Kaitlan Collins through a spokesperson on Tuesday. The facts prove me right.

In a way, he might be right. Because while the actual election facts show no sign of significant fraud, the facts of Trump’s false bleating on the Big Lie have indeed proven to be extremely effective in establishing the latest conservative trend: purging non-Trumpian disbelievers. from the ranks of the GOP. both the midterms and the 2024 presidential race.

Hannity, for his part, is reportedly exploring how best to meet the committee’s demand for cooperation. But that didn’t stop him from publicly complaining about the spread of his extremely soiled laundry. On her nightly Fox News show on Tuesday, Hannity insisted the committee’s letter was a weak attempt to smear it, and addressing Cheney directly challenged her to leak your phone records and your records. SMS and your family chatting about Donald Trump considering that you are so free to set everyone free.

