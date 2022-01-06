Prime Minister Modi cancels Punjab rally due to “serious” security breaches; Congress indulging in “cheap antics”: JP Nadda

Earlier today, the Prime Minister landed in Bathinda from where he was due to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. He was to lay the foundation stones for development projects in Ferozepur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled his speech in Ferozepur, Punjab on Wednesday due to “serious” security breaches after the Punjab government failed to deploy additional staff due to poor weather conditions.

According to a statement from the Interior Ministry, “About 30 km from the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the prime minister’s convoy reached a bridge, the road was found to be blocked by protesters. The Prime Minister was stuck on a bridge. for 15 to 20 minutes. This was a major security flaw for PM. “

Security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy near Hussainiwala in Punjab in Ferozepur district. The PM’s convoy was stuck on an overflight for 15 to 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xU8Jx3h26n ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Earlier today, the Prime Minister landed in Bathinda from where he was due to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. He was to lay the foundation stones for development projects in Ferozepur, located along the Indo-Pakistan border.

However, when the weather did not improve, it was decided that Modi would visit the National Marytrs Memorial by road, which would take over two hours. “He started traveling by road after the necessary confirmation of the necessary security arrangements by the Punjab DGP police,” the statement said.

The Home Office further said that the state government was given advance notice of the prime minister’s travel schedule and plan.

“In accordance with the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready. Also in view of the emergency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security to secure any movement by route, which was clearly not deployed, ”he said.

“After this security breach, it was decided to return to Bathinda airport,” the ministry added.

Learning of the security breach, the Interior Ministry also requested a detailed report from the Punjab government and called for severe action.

“What was seen during the flyby was a surprising scene of connivance between the Punjab police and the so-called protesters. Only the Punjab police knew the precise route of the Prime Minister. Never has such police behavior been carried out. has been observed. It is the biggest security breach of any Indian prime minister in recent years, “government sources said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was present on the stage, announced the cancellation, attributing it to “certain reasons”.

Today morning PM landed in Bathinda from where he was due to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Due to the rain and poor visibility PM waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up: MHA ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

The rains hit parts of the Punjab, including the Union Chandigarh territory. Among other places in Punjab, rains have hit Ferozepur, Bathinda, Mohali, Pathankot and Jalandhar, according to the weather report from the Indian Meteorological Department.

Congress fears loss in Punjab polls, trying tricks to scuttle PM rallies: JP Nadda

In response to the cancellation of Modi’s scheduled visit, BJP chief JP Nadda accused the Punjab’s congressional government of trying “every trick possible to scuttle the prime minister’s programs in the state” .

“What is extremely worrying is that this incident was also a big security breach as far as the Prime Minister is concerned. Protesters gained access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s road while the Punjab CS and the DGP assured SPG the road was clear, “Nadda tweeted.

In doing so, they did not care that the Prime Minister had to pay homage to Bhagat Singh and the other martyrs and lay the foundation stone for key development work.

By their cheap antics, the Congressional government in Punjab has shown that they are anti-development and have no respect for freedom fighters. Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) January 5, 2022

Nadda alleged that state police were instructed to prevent people from attending Modi’s rally and that a large number of buses were stranded due to the brutality of the police in collusion with the protesters.

In doing so, they did not bother for the prime minister to pay homage to Bhagat Singh and other freedom fighters, and lay the foundation for key development work, the BJP chairman said.

He further alleged that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, had refused to address or resolve the crisis. “The tactics used by the Congressional government in Punjab would hurt anyone who believes in democratic principles,” he said.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, also singled out the Congressional government in Punjab, calling it disinterested in the development of the state.

“Today’s incident shows how much Congress is least interested in development and only wants to play politics. Such a breach of security in the crucial border state must be addressed. investigation at the highest level, ”Sarma said.

Amarinder Singh calls for the resignation of the Punjab CM

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh also criticized Charanjit Singh Channi’s government for the lack of security, saying he would have to resign if he could not guarantee a “smooth passage”.

“Total public order failure in Punjab, CM and HM Punjab in particular. When you cannot ensure smooth passage for the Prime Minister of the country and only 10 km from the Pakistani border, you have not entitled to remain in office and should resign! “tweeted Singh, who has formed an alliance with the BJP for the assembly elections.

Total failure of public order in the Punjab, CM and HM Pendjab, in particular. When you cannot ensure a smooth passage for the Prime Minister of the country and that too only 10 km from the Pakistani border, you do not have the right to remain in office and must resign! Capt Amarinder Singh (@capt_amainder) January 5, 2022

Former Punjabian Congress leader Sunil Jakhar, however, chose to criticize his party government, saying the breach of security was unacceptable and against the “Punjabiyat”.

“What happened today is simply not acceptable. It is against the Panjabiyat. A safe passage for the Indian Prime Minister to address the BJP political rally in Ferozpur should have been guaranteed. this is how democracy works, ”he tweeted.

What happened today is simply not acceptable. It is against Panjabiyat. A safe passage for the Indian Prime Minister to address the BJP political rally in Ferozpur should have been provided. This is how democracy works. Sunil Jakhar (@sunilkjakhar) January 5, 2022

There was no security breach, according to Punjab CM

Contradicting the allegations, the Chief Minister of Punjab stressed that there had been no security breach and expressed regret that the prime minister had to return.

“No breaches of security. The Prime Minister’s route plans were drawn up at the last minute. He was supposed to leave by helicopter. I was up late at night to oversee the security arrangements for his rally,” a- he declared.

We had asked them (PMO) to interrupt the tour due to bad weather conditions and protests. We had no information about his sudden change of route (Prime Minister Narendra Modi). There was no security breach during Prime Minister’s visit: Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi pic.twitter.com/TYxRlNL5lt – ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

“The Prime Minister’s convoy was stopped long before where the protesters were seated. To lift any protest it takes at least 10 to 20 minutes. The Prime Minister was informed and also offered a different route, but he chose to leave “, declared the Prime Minister. Chief Minister at a press conference.

On the issue of not meeting Modi at the airport, he said: “I was to receive the PM in Bathinda today but those who were to accompany me tested positive for COVID-19. Therefore, I am not not gone to receive the PM today as I was in close contact with people who tested positive. “

With contributions from agencies

Read all Recent news, New Trends,Cricket news, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.