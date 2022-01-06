Briton Boris Johnson hopes to ‘overcome’ Omicron COVID-19 wave without further restraint

Johnson has announced plans to take 100,000 critical workers for daily testing from January 10 to more closely monitor infections

London:Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday recommended to his cabinet that England need not impose further lockdown restrictions as he hopes to overcome the Omicron wave of COVID-19, which has reached a new daily high of 218,724 infections.

At the first New Year’s Cabinet meeting, Johnson outlined his plans to continue with Plan B measures that include mandatory face coverings, working from home if possible counseling, and COVID vaccination certificate checks for events. more important.

Johnson also announced plans to put 100,000 critical workers on daily testing starting Jan. 10 to more closely monitor infections and address the issue of large-scale absences of self-isolating staff.

“As our NHS goes on a war footing, I will recommend the Cabinet to pursue Plan B,” Johnson said in a Downing Street briefing on Tuesday evening.

“We have a chance to overcome this Omicron wave without shutting down our country again. We can keep our schools and our businesses open, and we can find a way to live with this virus,” he said.

There is speculation that the requirement for confirmatory PCR testing to track positive lateral flow antigen testing could be removed. It has been reported that health officials have made plans to limit PCR testing to people with symptoms, allowing those who are asymptomatic about 40% of cases to return to work faster. People who test positive with the lateral flow home test kits will still need to self-isolate for at least seven days.

The UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA) has so far required everyone in England to have a follow-up PCR test if they receive a positive lateral flow result and then count their isolation period from the date of the PCR result.

“We continue to review the availability of PCR and continue to offer more PCR reservation slots every day,” the UKHSA said. There are also reports that mandatory pre-arrival testing for international travelers coming to England could be removed, with the travel industry urging the government to change as they have no real impact given the extremely high rate of transmission of Omicron within the community.

A UK government spokesperson said they were keeping all measures “under review”, adding that temporary testing requirements had been introduced to “prevent further cases of Omicron from entering the UK , preventing people from transmitting them to others if they are infected.

Meanwhile, the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) continues to face additional pressure, with up to 12 trusts having to suspend some less urgent treatment due to staff absences due to COVID-19.

The NHS is under enormous pressure. I won’t give a definition of what it would constitute to be overwhelmed because I believe different trusts and different places, at different times, will at least feel temporarily overwhelmed, admitted Boris Johnson, when asked about the pressures.

Reiterating his message for people to come forward for the vaccines, the British Prime Minister warned that it would be “absolute folly” to say that the pandemic is over even if it appears that Omicron “is clearly milder” than the other variations.

Looking at the pressures on the NHS over the next two weeks and possibly longer, looking at the number of people going to hospital, it would be absolute folly to say this thing is over now except the screaming , did he declare.

“We must remain cautious, we must stay with plan B, we must be strengthened,” he added.

According to the latest UK data, fewer people are admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) with Omicron than previous variants and most people hospitalized with COVID-19 have not received a booster dose of vaccine.