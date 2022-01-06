Biden to call Trump on anniversary of Capitol riots





Washington (AFP) President Joe Biden to tighten the screws on Donald Trump by calling him on Thursday for “singular responsibility” in provoking the mayhem on January 6, when supporters of the outgoing Republican leader stormed Congress .

Biden’s decision to use his anniversary speech to blame Trump and his Republican allies squarely for their role in the unprecedented attack on American democracy will mark a sharp escalation in his approach to Trump and the United States. ‘riot.

In the first year of his presidency, Biden has preferred to mostly ignore Trump, who still refuses to admit defeat in the 2020 presidential election and continues to spread conspiracy theories to his millions of followers on the being the real winner.

But in a speech inside the Capitol Statues Hall – where exactly a year ago a Trump mob went on a rampage to try to prevent certification of Biden’s election victory – the Democratic president will blame firmly its predecessor, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday.

“I would expect President Biden to lay out the significance of what happened on Capitol Hill and President Trump’s singular responsibility in the chaos and carnage,” she said.

“President Biden has been clear on the threat the former president poses to our democracy,” she said.

US President Joe Biden, pictured on January 4, 2022, will deliver a speech from inside the Capitol Statues Hall on the anniversary of the Capitol Riot MANDEL NGAN AFP

When asked if Biden would use Trump’s name, Psaki said “we are finalizing the speech, but I think people will know who he is referring to.”

Earlier Wednesday, Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger said his forces would no longer be caught off guard, as they were last year.

And Attorney General Merrick Garland also pledged justice, saying he was “committed to holding all of the January 6 perpetrators, at all levels, accountable under the law – that they are present on this day.” there or that they were criminally responsible for the aggression against our democracy. “

Senior Republican skips birthday

Politically, however, the country remains dangerously divided.

Highlighting the astonishing partisan split, senior Republicans appear poised to skip commemorations hosted by the Democratic-led Congress on Thursday, including Biden’s speech and a prayer vigil.

Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and other members of his party were scheduled to be away in Atlanta, Georgia to attend the funeral of late Senator Johnny Isakson.

In an opinion piece on Fox News, Republican Senator Josh Hawley, one of the main supporters of the false claims that Biden’s 2020 victory was suspect, called January 6 a “protest” that “some protesters” have tainted.

Former US President Donald Trump continues to falsely claim he won the 2020 election MANDEL NGAN AFP / File

“Gathering for a political demonstration is not a crime. On the contrary, it is a right expressly protected by the American Constitution, ”he wrote.

Trump himself continues to push the lie that the 2020 election was stolen by Biden – a conspiracy theory dismantled in several court findings and vote recounts.

He had scheduled a press conference at his Florida home to steal the show Thursday, but abruptly abandoned the plan in a statement on Tuesday that nonetheless continued to claim the 2020 election was a “crime.”

Writing in the New York Times, former Democratic President Jimmy Carter said the United States “is now teetering on the brink of a widening abyss. Without immediate action, we run a real risk of civil conflict and of losing our precious democracy. Americans must put the differences aside. and work together before it’s too late. “

Attack on democracy

Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has also called for a deeper examination of the nation’s state in the wake of the gruesome episode.

“Without addressing the root causes of the violence of January 6, the insurgency will not be an aberration; it could well become the norm,” he warned.

The assault on the US Capitol: how it went AFP

In his speech, Garland said authorities have so far arrested and charged around 725 people across the country in connection with the attack.

However, after criticism that the Justice Department acted too slowly to attack the leaders and respond to accusations of a more dangerous and deeper plot to overturn the election, Garland pleaded for patience, suggesting that the investigators go up the chain.

“We solve the simpler cases first, because they provide the evidence base for the more complex cases,” he said.

“Such behavior disrupts the peace of our public spaces and undermines our democracy. We are all Americans. We must protect each other,” he said.

