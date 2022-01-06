Ambulance carrying emergency patient overtook RI 1 car, response from President Jokowi’s entourage flooded with praise

Otomania.com – An ambulance carrying an emergency patient passed the RI 1 car, the response from President Jokowi’s entourage was inundated with praise.

Circulating on social networks, a video showing an ambulance passing in front of the RI 1 car carrying President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

What is interesting about this video is that President Jokowi’s entourage walks slowly, calling for ambulances to pass.

Seen in the footage, the patrol officer in front waved to the ambulance.

Then, several black vehicles suspected of transporting Paspampres also slowed down.

The video uploaded by Instagram @sumarnigrobogan, which is none other than the official account of Grobogan’s regent Sri Sumarini, was inundated with praise from many netizens.

The regent of Grobogan also thanked the entourage of President Jokowi who invited the ambulance to pass.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Mr. Joko Widodo, the President of the Republic of Indonesia who had the pleasure to come to Grobogan Regency. Thanks also to the Minister of PUPR, the Governor of Central Java, the Head of the Central Java Police, Regional Military Commander IV Diponegoro and all his staff,“wrote the @sumarnigrobogan account on Wednesday (5/1/2022).

Until this news was revealed, the video has been watched over 16,000 times and received 1.8 thousand likes.

