Uyghurs in Turkey sue Chinese officials for committing pogrom

Ankara [Turkey], Jan. 6 (ANI): Uyghurs in Turkey have filed a criminal complaint with a Turkish prosecutor against Chinese officials for committing genocide in Xinjiang province.

Lawyer Gulden Sonmez said on Tuesday it was necessary because international bodies failed to act against Chinese authorities, who have been accused of facilitating forced labor by detaining around one million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in forced camps since 2016, according to Al Jazeera.

About 50,000 Uyghurs with whom Turks share ethnic, religious and linguistic ties are believed to reside in Turkey, the largest Uyghur diaspora outside of Central Asia.

The complaint was filed Tuesday with the Istanbul Attorney General’s Office and the Chinese Embassy in Turkey, and the prosecutor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

“The International Criminal Court should have started this trial already, but China is a member of the [United Nations] Security Council and that does not seem possible in this dynamic, “Sonmez said in front of the city’s main court. Around the lawyer were more than 50 people holding photos of missing family members and signs calling for Chinese authorities to prosecute, according to Al Jazeera.

China initially denied the existence of the camps, but has since said they were vocational training centers and were designed to counter extremism and denies all accusations of abuse.

Previously, some Turkish opposition leaders accused the government of neglecting Uyghur rights in favor of other interests with China.

In addition, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in July last year that it is important for Turkey that Uyghur Muslims live in peace as “equal citizens of China”, but said Turkey respects China’s national sovereignty.

United Nations experts and rights groups estimate that more than a million people, mostly Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities, have been detained in camps in Xinjiang in recent years, according to Al Jazeera. (ANI)

