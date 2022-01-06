After meeting with the committee on Jan.6, former Trump press secretary Grisham said she had “fully cooperated”





WASHINGTON Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham said she “fully cooperated” after meeting the January 6 committee on the eve of the anniversary of the attack on the Capitol.

“I have fully cooperated and will continue to do so,” Grisham told reporters as she left a closed-door hearing on Capitol Hill. She did not answer questions about the nature of her testimony.

A spokesperson for the committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The meeting took place after Grisham and Representative Jamie Raskin, D-Md., Panel member spoke by phone about his knowledge of what happened in the White House on the day of the riot. News of the meeting was first reported by CNN.

Committee members said they were trying to gather evidence on what exactly then President Donald Trump was doing inside the White House as the attack on Capitol Hill unfolded.

Representative Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Told NBC News’s Andrea Mitchell on Wednesday that the committee hoped to learn more from those close to Trump on “what the different lines of effort were in terms of overturning the election.” .

“And given her closeness to the president, given her involvement in the White House, I think she could potentially tell us a lot of things. And we hope to learn as much as she can share with us about these efforts to to overturn the elections, but also what the president did and did not do before and on that terrible day, “Schiff said.

Grisham has distanced herself from Trump’s orbit since Jan.6, the day she resigned from the White House in response to the riot. She published a memoir in October titled Ill Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at Trump White House.

In an October interview on NBCs Meet the Press, Grisham said she tried to quit on several occasions, but first lady Melania Trump dissuaded her.

In fact, I had a resignation letter written with very specific points that I was ready to hand over at any time, she said. January 6, of course, was my breaking point. And I was really proud to be, well, the first in administration to resign.

Grisham had been Trump’s press secretary from July 2019 to April 2020 after Sarah Sanders left. After that, she was press secretary to the first lady as well as her chief of staff.

Grisham said if asked, she would work against Trump if he runs again in 2024.

I had a very unique perspective in that I worked for the former president, I worked for Ms. Trump and I worked for both at the same time, ”she said. “I know their way of thinking. I know how they try to distract. And if there’s a way that I could be of some help, to help decipher some of these moves and what’s really going on, I would, yeah. “

Grisham said Trump was on a revenge tour, targeting Republicans who voted to impeach him. If he becomes president again, she warned, it will be a really, really scary time.

Dartunorro Clark contributed.

