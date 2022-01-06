PM interrupts Punjab visit after “major security breach” on road, MHA wants responses from state

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit to Ferozepur, Punjab, was canceled on Wednesday after protesting farmers blocked the road to the town. In a major security breach, the prime minister was left stranded on an overflight “for 15 to 20 minutes,” the Home Office said, adding that the road had been blocked by some protesters.

Modi was due to travel to Ferozepur to lay the foundation stones for several development projects in the region and to address the public.

The MHA has requested a report from the government of the Punjab on the major security breach of the prime minister. According to the MHA, the schedule for the Prime Minister’s visit had been communicated to the government of Punjab well in advance, but additional security measures to ensure his safe movement by road were clearly not deployed.

Reacting to the incident, however, the Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, claimed in a interview on a Punjabi television station, there had been no security breaches.

“I was talking to them (body of farmers) until 3 am yesterday. I assured them that I would organize their meeting with the Prime Minister. All the demonstrations were lifted today morning and the roads were clear, ”he said.

The CM also said all arrangements were in place for the prime minister’s visit on Wednesday, but the amended plans were “too sudden” for his government to make alternative arrangements.

“The road was blocked by demonstrators”

According to a statement released by the MHA, Prime Minister Modi landed in Bathinda on Wednesday morning, from where he was to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala (in the Ferozepur district). However, the plan had to be changed due to rain and poor visibility.

The statement added that the prime minister waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up, but that in the absence of improving conditions, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial by road, a trip of more than two hours.

He continued to travel by road after the necessary confirmation of the necessary security arrangements by the Punjab DGP police, the statement said.

About 30 km from the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the convoy of prime ministers reached an overflight, the road was found to have been blocked by protesters, the statement added.

The Prime Minister was stuck on a flyover for 15 to 20 minutes. This is a major flaw in the security of the prime minister, the statement said.

According to the MHA statement, the prime minister’s travel schedule and plan had been communicated to the government of Punjab well in advance.

As per procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready, the statement said.

He added: Also in view of the contingency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security measures to secure any movement by road, which clearly have not been deployed.

“After this security breach, it was decided to return to Bathinda airport,” the statement said.

The statement further indicates that the Interior Ministry, learning of this serious security breach, requested a detailed report from the state government. The state government has also been urged to determine responsibility for this failure and to take strict action ”.

The buzz in Punjab

Sources in the Punjab government told ThePrint that most of the trip was over and the prime minister was only 30 km from the venue when his convoy had to stop because of a group of farmers sitting on dharna on the Ferozepur-Bathinda road.

“We learned that a handful of protesters started running alongside the Prime Minister’s vehicle on a bridge shouting slogans due to which the cavalcade had to be slowed down first and then come to a complete stop,” a source said. .

“The situation became particularly tense as there was also a possibility that another dharna would be erected by farmers at the other end of the bridge and the convoy would be stuck on the bridge itself, and not be able to do halfway. -tour, ”the source said. added.

Roadblocks by farmers have also been reported on Zira Road, Fazilka Road, Moga Road, Muktsar Road and Kotkapura in the state. Many of these roadblocks were to prevent BJP members and supporters from attending the Prime Minister’s event in Ferozepur. At least nine farmers’ unions have would have said on Tuesday they would disrupt Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Ferozepur. Led by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh (KSMC) committee, these unions are demanding an ex gratia payment of 1 crore rupees to the farming families who died in the agitation against the Modi government’s farm laws, now repealed. Other demands include the withdrawal from cases against the protesting farmers, the release of the arrested farmers and the impeachment of Union Minister of State for the Interior Ajay Mishra ‘Teni’ for his alleged role in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Speaking to the media after the Prime Minister’s return, Sarwan Singh Pandher, KSMC general secretary, claimed that the BJP had decided that the Prime Minister should not come to the event because there were not enough people gathered at the place. “This could be due to the heavy rains in the morning and also as a result of our appeals to the people of the Punjab not to attend the rally,” Pandher said. (Edited by Poulomi Banerjee)

