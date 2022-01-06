China’s gambling crackdown puts 14,000 companies out of business





Chinese governments freezing in progress regarding video game licenses has closed 14,000 gaming affiliates in that country, the South China Morning Post reports, further consolidating this market in large companies and conglomerates, even if this leads them to lay off workers and seek business abroad. The licensing moratorium has few direct ramifications for Western video game fans, but it does mean that some projects developed in China face delays beyond the control of their developers if they ever reach overseas markets. One such example, as Polygon mentioned last week, is Pathea Games Super Buckyball Tournament, which just completed another beta test. Pathea hopes to launch its futuristic sports title by March, but Chinese regulators have not approved any new video games since late July. The 14,000 game companies involved have all deregistered since then, according to state financial publication Securities Daily. This is the longest shutdown of new game licenses for a nine-month period in 2018, which followed a regulatory overhaul. At the end of summer 2021Beijing also announced very strict restrictions on the time underage children spend playing, reflecting national anxiety over the effect of games on culture and their youth. President Xi Jinping raised the topic of gambling addiction in March 2021 at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, a major annual plenary session for national government policy. The same month, Pathea Games applied for certification. Pathea vice president Aaron Deng told GamesServer during a Super Buckyball Tournament preview that the studio was hoping to get approval this month, paving the way for an Early Access launch by March or April. Upon full launch, Pathea plans to bring it to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, as well as PC through the Epic Games Store and Steam. Typically, according to the Morning Post, China’s National Press and Publishing Administration licenses between 80 and 100 video games each month. It ended in August, without an official explanation. The shutdown, along with restrictions on youth play time, presents significant headwinds for Chinese companies, as well as foreign companies, looking to do business in the world’s most lucrative video game market. The South China Morning Post said big players like ByteDance (which owns TikTok), Baidu (Chinese search engine company) and Tanwan Games all laid off employees last year. Even the largest companies like holdings NetEase and Tencent have shifted their resources to overseas markets, the Morning Post reported. NetEase acquired Grasshopper Manufacture, the studio run by Goichi Suda51 Suda in October. And at the end of December, Tencent, which already owns Riot Games, Supercell and Funcom, and has significant stakes in Epic Games, Activision Blizzard and Ubisoft, announced that it had bought Back 4 Blood manufacturer Turtle Rock Studios.

