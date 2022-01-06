Boris Johnson could still survive | Overview

To be honest, if you were a country house agent life was pretty good. If you’ve invested in sheds, you’re probably reading this in Barbados. But for most of us it has been a year of disruption and restriction. Everything from shopping to your annual vacation has suddenly become a nightmare.

For the occupants of 10 Downing Street, it has been almost universally gruesome, aside from the birth of baby Romy, a sister of Wilfred.

Last January the polls were trending against Boris Johnson and in December he not only had terrible numbers in national polls, but he was also the lowest performing minister in the entire government in the Conservative Home reader polls, with a rating even lower than Priti Patel.

He may have won the Hartlepool by-election, but bad losses in blue seats like Chesham and Amersham and North Shropshire have scared large numbers of MPs who can now see their own seats threatened.

My experience of Boris when he was mayor was that he let others do the hard work

All of this reflects a growing concern in Westminster that Boris himself is the problem. He handled the Owen Paterson case appallingly. The saga of who paid for the renovation of the Downing Street apartment may be nothing, but it reflects a common view that the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom is in fact a stranger to the truth to too many many times.

Politicians are often accused of lies of all kinds, but rarely have there been so many occasions when it is obvious that this is a regular default position. My personal experience of Boris when he was mayor was that he let others do the hard work, rarely read the official journals, and like many incredibly intelligent people, he was actually quite intellectually lazy always knowing he could fly. any occasion with a joke and a laugh. Being mayor of London, he could pretty much get away with it. As Prime Minister, he simply cannot and he is discovered by the most ruthless of judges, his own MPs.

There are reasons it might not have as many problems as all of this suggests. First, Conservative Home readers are ultra-conservatives, many of whom just think Boris is too left-wing, happy to hand out billions like confetti. They don’t even reflect the average

There are around 200,000 members of the Conservative Party. A general election can be as far away as the end of 2024 and a week is a long time in politics.

Covid management

Part of the irritation Johnson has caused also stems from his handling of the pandemic and over the past two weeks that may have changed. While Drakeford in Wales and Sturgeon in Scotland have locked their countries in a joyless effort to outdo England, Johnson has refused to introduce restrictions.

The result has been high-profile trips across the two borders to England by people in search of entertainment on New Years Eve. The contrast between two tough old lefties and Boris could not have been more stark.

So he can still survive. But it is common knowledge that Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 backbench MPs committee, already has a number of letters calling for a leadership election, including many of the so-called Red Wall MPs. first elected in 2019. When and if he gets to 54, he will tell the prime minister he can fight or resign.

Mrs Thatcher fought and lost in 1990. Quoting her in the same breath as Johnson sounds bizarre, but it is proof of one of the great truths in politics: when Tory MPs feel they need a change of leader, they are quite ruthless. Who they choose to replace him will be fascinating and for another day.

Steve Norris is President of Soho Estates and Future-Built