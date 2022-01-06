PM Modi’s security flaw: the BJP smells of blood, an opportunity; Congress challenge





After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Punjab was cut short on Wednesday after he was blocked on an overflight for 20 minutes due to a blockade by protesters, the BJP state unit denounced the waiver Congress saying that such a security breach could not have happened without the sanction of Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and his government. He said that a government that cannot guarantee law and order does not have the right to remain in power.

Addressing a press conference in Ferozepur following the cancellation of the rally, which Modi was due to address, BJP state chairman Ashwani Sharma said he was ashamed that the state government failed to provide adequate security to the Prime Minister. “The Prime Minister was coming here to give something to the Punjab. But the state government did not provide security. This government must go, ”said Sharma. “The DGP has authorized Modi to travel by road from Bathinda to Ferozepur. Weren’t the police aware of the issues the Prime Minister was traveling on? Without the connivance of the government of the Punjab and the involvement of CM Channi, nobody can dare to approach the cavalcade of the Prime Minister ”, he affirmed. Flanked by Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi and Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, who recently joined Congress, Sharma said the prime minister’s cavalcade was blocked as part of a plot and that the buses carrying supporters of the BJP bound for Ferozepur from various parts of the state had also been arrested under the same plot. The Prime Minister had to come by road from Bathinda due to bad weather and first wanted to pay homage to the martyrs memorial in Husseiniwala. However, he was prevented from doing so by the lax government of the Punjab. It is also an affront to the martyrs, he said. Sharma added: What kind of government is it that does not ensure the safety of the Prime Minister? They also dishonored democracy. He said the Election Commission must take cognizance of the public order situation in Punjab and announce elections as soon as possible. This government is not capable of enforcing law and order. If the CM has an iota of integrity, he and the cabinet should immediately step down, he said. Sharma said 3,484 buses of BJP supporters were heading towards Ferozepur for rally police to allow protesters to prevent vehicles from reaching the rally site. BJP supporters have also been indicted by Punjab police personnel who openly colluded with the protesters, he said, adding that the BJP would soon post videos of the various bus stopping incidents that have taken place. occurred.

Lekhi also alleged that BJP supporters were beaten up by police in numerous locations and that the buses were attacked by so-called protesters who were mostly congressional workers. We want to tell Channi that we are also good at politics and we will give him a dignified response in his own home, Lekhi said.

BJP National Secretary General Tarun Chugh said Channi and state congressman Navjot Singh Sidhu were dancing to the tune of the Pakistani ISI. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar also said the Punjab’s “major security flaw” looked like a congressional conspiracy. “For this, the people of the Punjab will never forgive them,” he said.

Haryana Home Secretary Anil Vij says incompetent congressional government in border state that could not provide security to prime minister is a great risk to the nation

