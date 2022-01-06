Capitol Riots: A year later, the Trump team is more active and more provocative than ever | US News





A blanket of snow is blanketing Washington DC right now – the heart of what is often touted as the world’s greatest democracy looks like a postcard-perfect.

But beyond the hyperbole, and a year to the day since the event now known simply as “January 6,” the reality seems disturbing far from perfect.

This day in January 2021 shook the nation.

An attempted coup? An insurrection? An effort certainly by supporters of Donald Trump to change the result of the presidential election.

Image: A year has passed since the riots on January 6

The politicians went into hiding, the police were overrun, five people died.

Donald Trump, who had said that day to his supporters “if you do not fight like hell, you are not going to have any more countries” has been the subject of impeachment proceedings.

He was banned from social media and for a time was an outcast of the Republican Party.

But 12 months later, the Trump team is more active than ever, as defiant as ever, and Mr. Trump appears to have won the Republican Party from the bottom up.

“As President Trump likes to say, the real insurgency was the subversion of the will of the American people on November 3,” Liz Harrington, spokesperson for the former president, told Sky News.

“It was the robbery – January 6 was the protest. And I mean, there were probably a million people in Washington. They went to hear a speech where President Trump said, ‘March peacefully.’

Image: Trump supporters gather at the United States Capitol on the fateful day last January. Peak. PA

She was quoting the former president in a rally he gave outside the White House on the day of the Capitol riot.

Mr. Trump had told the crowd at the start of a long speech. “I know everyone here will be marching to the Capitol soon to make your voices heard peacefully and patriotically.”

At the end of the long speech, he told the supporters: “And we are fighting. We fight like hell. And if you don’t fight like hell, you won’t have a country. Our exciting adventures and our most daring endeavors have yet to begin. My fellow Americans, for our movement, for our children and for our beloved country … And I say this despite everything that has happened, the best is yet to come. “

He continued, “So we’re going, we’re going to walk down Pennsylvania Avenue. I love Pennsylvania Avenue. And we’re going to the Capitol, and we’re going to try to give.”

Was it inducement?

“No,” Ms. Harrington said. “I mean, it’s nothing compared to what people on the left say. And, you know, he speaks metaphorically.”

A House of Representatives committee has been tasked with investigating the events of January 6, 2021.

There were 350 witnesses interviewed, 52 subpoenas sent and over 35,000 pages of documents received.

Among the published evidence are text messages between some of Mr. Trump’s closest allies – sent around January 6.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

3:23 How the Capitol was attacked – by its own people

It emerged that Mr Trump’s own son Don Jr and Fox News anchor Sean Hannity urged the president to intervene as the Capitol Hill scenes were broadcast around the world.

“He has to condemn this shit ASAP,” Don Jr said in a text message to Mark Meadows, then White House chief of staff, adding, “He has to lead now. It’s gone too far and has become uncontrollable. “

During the year since that day last January, Donald Trump has not been idle.

Although he was banned from Twitter and Facebook, he remained in constant campaign mode, reaching his supporters in other ways.

Many of them have also abandoned Twitter and Facebook for other more specialized platforms.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

1:18 Trump family battles subpoenas

At rallies, he continued to claim – against all the facts but in front of an audience that believes him – that the election was stolen.

Its detractors have called it the “Big Lie”. He carefully reused the phrase and sent it back to them.

“In our opinion, in my opinion, the Big Lie is that Joe Biden got 81 million votes – the most in history. And yet, now he’s… 22% of people want him to run. new? How exactly is it? ” Liz Harrington said.

So does Mr. Trump still believe he won the election in 2020?

“Yes, absolutely,” she said.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

0:38 July – Storming of the Capitol: “That’s how I’m going to die”

Of the 65 post-election court challenges filed by Mr. Trump and his allies, all but one failed because they could not prove their claims.

The only challenge that succeeded did not involve fraud. This was the time allotted to correct errors on postal ballots in Pennsylvania; it was a small number of boxes and did not change the outcome of the vote.

But Ms Harrington said: “No matter how many times you count the same stuffed ballot box, it will always be a stuffed ballot box. Recounts are very different from audits.”

The audits also did not find any fraud.

The dominant view among historians and academics – those who would be dismissed as “the establishment” – is that democracy itself in America is in a perilous state.

Image: Mr. Trump speaks at a rally in Wellington, Ohio in June 2021. Photo: AP

“Things are not going well, at least as I see it,” said Thomas Zimmer, German historian and visiting professor at Georgetown University in Washington.

“Republicans did not conclude from the 2020 election that the Trumpist experiment had failed. On the contrary, most of the Republican elected officials and the clear majority of the Republican voters regard Joe Biden and the Democratic presidency as fundamentally illegitimate and they remain united behind Donald Trump. “

Professor Zimmer added: “Republicans from top to bottom of the country have come to a point where they see January 6 as a plan, as a trial run, for the next election, as a way to retain power. “

Donald Trump lets everyone guess his intentions. Will he run for president again in 2024?

“It’s his decision to make, and as he likes to say, he thinks he’s going to make a lot of people very happy,” said Liz Harrington.

“He is very committed and wants to keep fighting on behalf of the American people.”

Image: Liz Harrington, spokesperson for the former president

If a week is long in politics, then a year is an eternity. But despite that old adage, it’s currently hard to imagine a scenario in which Mr. Trump wouldn’t get the Republican nomination if he so chooses.

He may no longer be in the global limelight, but he continues to dominate the right wing of politics here.

A year after January 6, from the bottom up, Donald Trump had positioned himself as the leading force behind the Republican Party.

Next stop, the mid-term.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/capitol-riots-one-year-on-team-trump-is-as-active-and-as-defiant-as-ever-12509874 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos