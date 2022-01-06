The governance of natural resources must be transparent and fair





BOGOR, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that the management of natural resources (SDA) must be transparent and fair so that it does not cause inequalities, injustices and natural damage. State mining, forestry and land use permits continue to be thoroughly assessed. “We will revoke permits which are not executed, which are not productive, which are transferred to other parties and which do not comply with the designation and regulations,” President Jokowi said in a statement to press at the presidential palace in Bogor, West Java. , Thursday (6/06/2020. 1/2022). President Joko Widodo during a press statement at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Thursday (6/1/2022) .Source: BSTV On this occasion, President Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources Arifin Tasrif, Minister of ATR / Head of BPN Sofyan Djalil, Minister of Environment and Forests (LHK) Siti Nurbaya, and Minister of Investment / Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahadalia. He said the government’s first step was to revoke up to 2,078 permits from mining and coal companies because they had never submitted a work plan, which had been granted for years but had not been implemented. “And this has led to the use of natural resources as hostages to improve the well-being of people,” he said. The second step is for the government to revoke 192 forest sector permits covering an area of ​​3,126,439 hectares. “These permits were revoked because they were inactive, did not make a work plan and were neglected,” he said. The third step, the government also revoked the land use rights (HGU) for abandoned plantations covering an area of ​​34,448 hectares. Of the total area, the area of ​​25,128 hectares is owned by 12 legal entities and the remaining 9,320 hectares are part of abandoned HGUs owned by 24 legal entities. “Improving and monitoring these permits is an integral part of improving the governance of the issuance of mining and forestry permits, as well as other permits,” President Jokowi said. He said the government continues to make improvements by providing transparent and accountable business permits. However, permits that are misused must be revoked because the government must abide by the constitutional mandate that land, water and the wealth they contain are controlled by the state and used for the greater prosperity of the people. . “The government will provide opportunities for equitable use of assets to productive community groups and socio-religious organizations, including farmer groups, Islamic boarding schools and others who can partner with credible and experienced businesses.” , did he declare. On the other hand, said President Jokowi, Indonesia is open to credible investors, who have a good track record and good reputation and are committed to contributing to the welfare of the people and the preservation of nature. . Publisher: Mount Kunjana ([email protected])

