Trump cancels Jan 6 birthday speech in Mar-a-Lago after Hannity’s texts are revealed





Donald Trump canceled his press conference to commemorate the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill, which the former president had planned to organize in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Mr Trump’s change of plan comes after the Congressional special committee investigating the insurgency released a series of texts from Fox News host Sean Hannity, who texted the House chief of staff White at the time, Mark Meadows, expressed his concerns about violence on Capitol Hill and raised doubts about Mr Trumps over allegations of voter fraud.

In a text message sent on January 5, 2021, Mr Hannity wrote that he was very worried for the next 48 hours. In another, sent a few days earlier, he wrote: I do NOT see January 6 unfolding as it is told.

Mr Trump has said he will host an event in Arizona on January 15 instead. He is likely to make many of the same false statements about the 2020 election that he was due to make on January 6, but the date change likely serves to steer the President’s message away from the acts of violence that occurred on the ground in Canada. Capitol that day and allowing him to avoid being confronted with questions from journalists.

In light of the total bias and dishonesty of the unselected Committee of Democrats on January 6, two failed Republicans and bogus media, I am canceling the January 6 press conference in Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, said Mr. Trump in a statement. , turning its fire on the congressional committee that was responsible for so many damaging revelations about the events of January 6 and the hours leading up to it.

The disjointed statement by the former president accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of slowing down the law enforcement response necessary to protect herself and her fellow lawmakers, despite statements by non-partisan security officials of the House and Ms. Pelosis’s office stating that this had not happened.

He also accused Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat on the Special House Committee investigating the Capitol Riot, of forging[ing] a statement by Representative Jim Jordan, referring to the apparent addition of some punctuation to a text message sent by Mr. Jordan to Mr. Trump’s chief of staff during a committee hearing in which the amended text was displayed in a graphic created by staff members.

Mr. Trump’s change of plan will also mean his speech will not compete with a nationwide speech due to be delivered by President Joe Biden on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Mr. Biden should warn of the continuing dangers presented by Mr. Trump’s lies about voter fraud and America’s electoral systems.

His expected speech was derided by Senate conservatives, who expressed dismay that the former president plans to continue to rehash the 2020 election on the national stage more than a year after his defeat.

News of his decision to move the date has been heavily ridiculed by Bill Kristol, the conservative editor of The Bulwark.

I think it’s good that Trump wants to commemorate his silence and disappearance in combat for 187 minutes on Jan.6, by going silent on Jan.6, Mr Kristol wrote on Twitter.

The backlash from the Senate and the eventual change in Mr. Trump’s plans may illustrate the growing divide between the House and Senate GOP caucuses on the Jan.6 issue.

Many House Republicans, including Reps Andrew Clyde and Marjorie Taylor Greene, have sought to downplay the seriousness of the attack on Capitol Hill or spread misinformation about the 2020 election, and continue to do so to this day. . In the Senate, support for such rhetoric is much rarer, especially as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnells opposes objections to the certification of the 2020 election on the day of the riot.

Mr Trump has continued to organize rallies and events since leaving office as he remains embittered by his loss in 2020 and the overwhelming favorite among GOP primary voters to win the nomination in 2024, polls show .

