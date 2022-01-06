Chinese dictator Xi Jinping on Tuesday inspected the Beijing Winter Olympics venues that are still under construction, ignoring the massive wave of coronavirus that swept through China and forced millions of ordinary citizens into it. Severe blockade. Human rights activists have Baptism Beijing Winter Olympics are China’s “Genocide Olympics” Cruel oppression Xinjiang Uyghur Muslims. The call to cancel the Olympics has so far been ignored, but the US, UK, Australia and Canada have announced “Diplomatic boycott“In the incident by refusing to send officials as distinguished guests. The Chinese Communist Party ruthlessly uses its economic influence to keep Olympic sponsors cohesive and peaceful. Stifle criticism The atrocities in Xinjiang. Xi Jinping visited the National Speed ​​Skating Stadium, the Main Media Center, the Athletes’ Village, the Combat Command Center during the competition and the winter sports training base, and learned about preparations for the Olympic Games and preparations for Chinese athletes. ” Xinhua News Agency Information services reports. The Xinhua News Agency added: Xi Jinping also sent New Year’s greetings to athletes, coaches, volunteers and representatives of the operational team, the media and scientific researchers. The Xinhua News Agency added many captions to each photo taken by Xi Jinping, for example, “The President of China, the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and the Chairman of the Central Military Commission visited the base of China. Beijing sports training of China on January 4, 2022 in winter. Xi Jinping inspected preparations for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing on Tuesday. In fact, Xi Jinping is an unelected tyrant amended to reign The Chinese Presidium in 2018 so that he can rule for life. His subordinates currently Rewrite chinese history books Show him as a historic leader alongside Mao Zedong, the founder of the Chinese Communist Party. other Xinhua News Agency Wednesday applaud Xi Jinping encouraged Chinese athletes to be “excellent” and wrote them some poems: “Only those who can withstand the intense cold can smell the scent of plum blossoms. “ From Xian, a city of 11 million people, at the center of China’s novel coronavirus outbreak, Wednesday’s news continues to be daunting. A woman wrote A publication According to the Weibo website (Chinese version of Twitter), her pregnant aunt was denied treatment at a hospital in Xi’an until she suffered a painful miscarriage after the results of her blood test were released. coronavirus. This tragic post received nearly 6 million pageviews, became a hot topic on Weibo, and caused painful calls at Xian Hospital before being ruthlessly suppressed by Communist Party censors. The people of Xi’an are increasingly boldly criticizing the government’s poorly planned and ruthless response “Coronavirus Zero”. Other posts on Weibo that challenge the official narrative and crush Communist Party propaganda have been viewed thousands of times. “In Xi’an today, you can starve, you can die of disease, but you cannot die from the new crown virus,” a Weibo commentator sadly said.

What are the main advantages of comparing auto insurance quotes online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / Jun 24, 2020 / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that outlines the main benefits of comparing multiple auto insurance quotes. For more information and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ Modern society has many technological advantages. An important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the Internet, the shopping habits of many people have changed dramatically. The auto insurance industry has not been immune to these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which vendors have the best deals. View Photos The advantages of comparing auto insurance quotes online are as follows: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and anytime. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites do not have specific schedules and are available at all times. Drivers with busy work schedules can compare quotes from anywhere at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choice. Almost all insurers, whether they are well-known brands or just local insurers, are present online. Online quotes will allow policyholders to discover several insurance companies and check their rates. Drivers are no longer required to obtain quotes from a few well-known insurance companies. In addition, local and regional insurers may offer lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if customers provide accurate and real information about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can lower price estimates, but when it comes to an insurance company, lying to them is pointless. Usually, insurance companies research a potential client before granting them coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. While drivers are advised not to choose a policy based on price alone, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, making comparison faster and easier. For more information, money saving tips and free auto insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online life insurance quote provider , housing, health and automobile. This website is unique in that it is not limited to just one type of insurance provider but offers customers the best deals from many different online insurers. This way, customers have access to offers from multiple carriers in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or national agencies, branded insurance companies, etc. “Online quotes can easily help drivers get better auto insurance deals. fill out an online form with accurate, real information, then compare prices, ”said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company name: Internet Marketing Company Contact person Name: Gurgu Phone number: (818) 359-3898 Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org See source version on accesswire.Com: https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of – Comparison-Insurance-Auto-Quote-Online See photos