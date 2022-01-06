Kangana Ranaut Calls Shameful Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Security Breach in Punjab: An Attack on Our Democracy | Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut, who is a strong supporter of the BJP-led government, criticized Wednesday’s incident when Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy was stopped by protesters in Punjab, forcing him to return. The incident is viewed as a major security breach and has led to nationwide debate.

Kangana used her Instagram stories to call the incident “shameful.” She wrote: “What happened in Punjab is shameful, the Honorable Prime Minister is the democratically elected leader / representative / voice of 1.4 billion people, an attack on him is an attack on every Indian. . this is an attack on our democracy itself, Punjab is becoming a hub for terrorist activity if we don’t stop it now the nation will have to pay a heavy price #bharatstandswithmodiji. “

Kangana shared a note on Instagram Stories.

Prime Minister Modi landed in Bathinda on Wednesday morning, from where he was to fly to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala by helicopter. Due to the rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up. When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Martyrs Memorial by road, which would take over two hours. The Prime Minister started traveling by road after the necessary confirmation of the security arrangements by the DGP Punjab police.

About 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala, when the prime minister’s convoy reached an overflight, the road ahead was found to be blocked by protesters. The Prime Minister got stuck on a flyover for 15 to 20 minutes and turned around to return by the same route.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Pray For Mercy From Her Beloved Enemies At Temple, Wants Less FIR, More Love Letters In 2022

Kangana was seen in Mumbai on Wednesday. She is currently working on her production company, Tiku Weds Sheru. She regularly shares photos from film sets. It stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur.

After Tiku Weds Sheru, Kangana will start working on her director, titled Urgence, in which she will be seen as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The actor has already finished filming Tejas, in which she plays an Air Force pilot, and Dhaakad.