PTI “hid” ECP’s bank accounts: opp





Major opposition parties said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) review of the PTI’s overseas funding revealed Prime Minister Imran who had taken an oath to tell the truth, but instead , he hid his party’s bank accounts from the Commission.

In a statement, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the report of the ECP review panel revealed “Imran Khan’s ugly face marred by corruption.” He said Imran Khan took an oath to tell the truth, but instead hid the PTI bank accounts from the ECP, according to a news report.

He said the “selected” prime minister, who “embezzled millions of dollars” in rupees, was ridiculing others for bribery. But it was now clear that Imran Khan was being imposed on the country only under the guise of a so-called anti-corruption campaign. He made false promises and plundered the country instead. Bilawal further said that Imran was “forcibly portrayed” as honest and then imposed on Pakistan, but the time has come for him to account for his actions.

PML-N chairman and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, called the report a “damning indictment” against the prime minister. “PTI has been leaking foreign funding files for 7 years and we now know why. The facade of ‘Sadiq aur Ameen’ (honest and fair) has been torn to pieces, ”he tweeted.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also lambasted the Prime Minister, saying that “when the person accusing the others of theft was searched himself, his hair was found to be soaked in the theft” . She alleged that Prime Minister Imran “accumulated wealth from others in the name of funds, used it for luxury, then lied again and again to hide [his] theft. “” Has there been a corrupt, bogus, and conspiratorial leader like Imran Khan in Pakistani history? “she asked. Maryam warned the prime minister to be ready, because” the time of the responsibility came. ”Maryam asked why he had not let the proceedings continue for the past seven years.“ Why did you [Imran Khan] keep hiding for so many years and keep begging for the report not to be released? She asked herself.

She said Prime Minister Khan believed “Pakistanis are fools who will believe anything he says.” Welcoming the report and its assertions, the PML-N chief further wrote: “The report has just surfaced and your case is already tainted.

“Think about when you will be held accountable for this funding; you will be asked who did you receive the money from, where did you spend it, how did you handle your employees’ accounts, etc. “You have not only committed theft and fraud, but you are also guilty of insulting words such as sadiq (honest) and ameen (trustworthy),” she repeated.

Meanwhile, PML-N chief Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said on Wednesday that proof of Akbar S Babar’s allegations was available in the review board report while PTI denied the charges. but gave no evidence. At a press conference, Shahid claimed that PTI used all tactics to extend the deal but failed to deliver the record $ 300million during that time. Meanwhile, speaking at a party meeting, JUI-F and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Fazlur Rehman said the review committee’s report was a “revelation” to all. .

“The report, pointing to financial irregularities, is a dangerous trend […] Imran Khan is busy defending these foreign powers which have heavily funded him and brought him to power, ”he said.

ECP Report: According to the ECP report, the party under-declared an amount of Rs312 million over a period of four years, between fiscal years 2009-10 and 2012-13. Annual details show that an amount of over Rs 145 million was under-reported in fiscal year 2012-13 alone. “Reading the opinion of the chartered accountant on the accounts of PTI for this period does not indicate any deviation from the principles and standards of reporting”, specifies the report. He also questioned the certificate signed by PTI President Imran presented with details of PTI’s audited accounts.

The report also refers to the controversy over allowing four PTI employees to receive donations into their personal accounts, but says it was outside of its job to probe their accounts. The report was released as the ECP resumed hearing the foreign funding case against PTI on Tuesday, after a hiatus of about nine months.

The case has been pending since November 14, 2014. Since then, the ECP and the review panel have heard the case over 150 times, with PTI requesting an adjournment 54 times.

The review committee was formed in March 2018 to fully review the accounts of the PTI, but it took almost four years to present its report to the ECP, which was submitted in December 2021.

