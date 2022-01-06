Punjab Forms Panel to Investigate PM Security Breach





Security breach of Prime Minister Modi: A report has been requested from intelligence agencies on the security breach. New Delhi: A high-level team to investigate security breaches in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit was set up by the government of Punjab today. The committee will submit a report in three days. A “serious security breach” occurred when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was due to visit Ferozepur yesterday, was stranded on an overflight for 15 to 20 minutes, the Interior Ministry said in a statement yesterday. , requesting a report from the government of Punjab. Prime Minister Modi landed in Bathinda on Wednesday morning, from where he was to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala. Due to the rain and poor visibility, the Prime Minister waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up. When the weather did not improve, it was decided that Prime Minister Modi would visit the National Martyrs Memorial by road, which would take more than two hours. PM Modi started traveling by road after the necessary safety arrangements were made. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy reached the flyover, the road was found to be blocked by protesters, forcing him to remain stranded on a bridge for 15 to 20 minutes. “This was a major flaw in the Prime Minister’s security. The Prime Minister’s program and his travel plan were communicated well in advance to the government of the Punjab. In accordance with the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as keep an emergency plan ready, “said the press release from the Ministry of the Interior. President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a firsthand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about this serious mistake. pic.twitter.com/lzvAuriuGb – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 6, 2022 Live updates of PM Modi security breaches

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday expressed his concern over the breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Punjab. Live updates of PM Modi security breaches

The Punjab government – under fire from the BJP with elections slated for less than two months – has formed a two-member panel. Judge Mehtab Gill, a retired judge, and Anurag Verma, principal secretary of the Home and Justice Ministry, will submit a report within three days. Live updates of PM Modi security breaches

The Supreme Court has been called on to hold the Chief Secretary of the Punjab and the Director General of Police accountable and suspend them pending ministerial action. “We have to make sure that this does not happen again”, said the petitioner in his plea. Controversy over security breaches of PM Modi “Unhappy”: former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda

Calling the Prime Minister’s security controversy “unfortunate,” former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said on Thursday that at no point should there be any complacency when it comes to protecting the top executive office from India. Calling the Prime Minister’s security controversy “unfortunate,” former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda said on Thursday that at no point should there be any complacency when it comes to protecting the top executive office from India. “It is very unfortunate that there is controversy over the security of the Prime Minister. At no point should we be complacent when it comes to protecting India’s highest executive office. We must. learn from the past, “Gowda said in a statement. Tweeter. It is very unfortunate that there is controversy over the Prime Minister’s security. At no time should we be complacent when it comes to protecting India’s top executive office. We should learn from the past. – HD Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) January 6, 2022 PM Modi Security Breach Live Updates: Punjab Forms Panel to Probe PM Modi Security Breach

The Punjab government on Thursday formed a two-member high-level committee to conduct a full investigation into the “loopholes” that arose during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said. The Punjab government on Thursday formed a two-member high-level committee to conduct a full investigation into the “loopholes” that arose during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Ferozepur, an official spokesperson said. The committee includes Judge (Retired) Mehtab Singh Gill and Principal Secretary, Home Affairs and Justice, Anurag Verma.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-modi-security-breach-pm-modi-security-breach-bathinda-pm-modi-breach-live-updates-punjab-forms-probe-panel-on-pms-security-breach-2691943 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos