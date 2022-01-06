Xi calls for stepping up final preparations for successful Winter Olympics __ (cctv.com)

Chinese President Xi Jinping urges Beijing 2022 organizers to continue working hard in the final stages of their preparations to ensure the full success of the Olympic Winter Games.

BEIJING, Jan.5 (Xinhua) – Chinese President Xi Jinping urged organizers to continue working hard in the final stages of their preparations to ensure the full success of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks on Tuesday during his last inspection of the Games preparations.

Xi said that a successful Beijing 2022 is China’s solemn commitment to the international community, and after years of preparations, everything is ready.

“We are fully confident and able to present to the world a fantastic, extraordinary and excellent Winter Olympics,” Xi said.

At the National Speed ​​Skating Ring, known locally as the “Ribbon of Ice,” Xi inspected the interior decoration and the track, and learned about the site’s operating plan during the Games and preparations for the. event service.

The National Speed ​​Skating Ring is the only newly constructed ice sports venue in Beijing’s competition area and will host speed skating competitions during the Winter Olympics.

Xi praised the National Speed ​​Skating Ring as a good example of low-carbon operation and multi-use that has followed the “green, inclusive, open and clean” approach.

More Chinese elements should be integrated into the operation of the site to make it an important showcase for showcasing the unique characteristics of Chinese culture and winter sports development, Xi said.

The “Ribbon of Ice” is one of the first sites in the world to use transcritical carbon dioxide direct cooling ice technology for ice making.

Xi noted that this technology should be promoted in order to contribute to the ecological transformation of the Chinese economy and society, as well as to achieve low carbon dioxide emissions and carbon neutrality.

At the Main Media Center (MMC), Xi visited the main press conference room, media working room and smart dining room to learn more about the construction and operation of the center, COVID countermeasures -19 and full process service, information dissemination during the Games, media operation and catering service.

In line with the green and frugal Games hosting concepts, the MMC comprises both the Main Press Center and the International Dissemination Center, and coordinates the service during the Games and the exhibition after the Games.

Noting that preventing and controlling the epidemic is the biggest challenge for Beijing 2022 organizers, Xi said access to on-site Games viewing will be severely limited due to the pandemic and that importance Additional should be given to broadcasting and reporting on the Games.

Xi therefore called on the MMC’s site operations team to make efforts to ensure the smooth functioning of reporting, transmission and dissemination of information, with pandemic prevention and control measures such as the double closed-loop management in place.

Xi also hoped that domestic and foreign media would better present the stories of athletes fighting for Olympic glory, China’s efforts to host the Games, and the hospitality of the Chinese people to present Beijing 2022 to the world in a comprehensive way. , dimensional and alive.

Xi inspected the Athletes’ Village and heard reports of its construction, operation, and COVID-19 countermeasures.

Xi noted that it is good practice to convert buildings in the village into apartments after the Games close, as long-term use is already being considered.

He also praised its courtyard-style design to demonstrate Beijing’s unique charm as a modern city with a centuries-old history.

During his visit to the clinics and residences of Paralympic athletes in the village, Xi stressed the need to make the facilities accessible and the importance of providing convenient, fast and meticulous services to the athletes.

At the Athletes’ Village, Xi also spoke with the staff and volunteers of the operation and service team, and praised their hard work.

The successful hosting of Beijing 2022 will not only strengthen our confidence in achieving the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, but will also help present China as a positive, prosperous and open nation, committed to building a community of destiny for humanity, Xi said.

He added that working as a volunteer for the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games is a rare opportunity in life, and called on volunteers to work wholeheartedly and strengthen teamwork to ensure that the services run smoothly. of the Games and allow participants in the Games to feel the hospitality of the Chinese people. .

At the Games Operations Command Center, Xi stressed that a coordinated command system would be key to Beijing 2022’s success, and that the three competition areas should improve coordination and centralized command.

Xi called on the relevant sectors to refine their work over the past month through testing and to fill any loopholes.

Xi then visited the Erqi Factory’s training base for ice and snow sports, where a few Chinese national teams are preparing for the Games.

Xi inspected high-tech training facilities such as wind tunnel labs and six-degree-of-freedom training rooms, and saw equipment like the four-way bobsleigh, household wax truck, and medical treatment stations.

Advancing the development of sports technology is necessary to make China a sports powerhouse, he said.

Xi attended a training session of the Chinese speed skating team and encouraged them to prepare scientifically and strive for excellence.

He called on the athletes to fight courageously, intelligently and to demonstrate the spirit and skills of Chinese athletes on the Olympic stage.

Xi also wished the athletes good luck in Beijing 2022, which was greeted with applause and chants of “we are ready!” “

After visiting an exhibition on the development of winter sports in China, Xi said China has achieved its goal of involving 300 million people in winter sports.

He pointed out that the ultimate goal of building sports power and a healthy China is to strengthen the physical fitness of the people, which is also an essential part of China’s efforts to build a country. modern socialist in a comprehensive way.

The enthusiasm for Beijing 2022 must be sustained to promote the sustainable development of winter sports at the elite and grassroots levels, Xi added.