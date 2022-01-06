Jokowi Doesn’t Want Waiver, Task Force to Change Official Quarantine Rules | INDONESIA: Reports on topics that made the headlines | DW





President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) recalled that there should no longer be a quarantine exemption for foreign travelers. Spokesperson for the COVID-19 working group Prof. Wiku Adisasmito said there will be a change in the rules. “Just wait for the official announcement regarding the follow-up to changes to the arrangement,” Wiku told reporters on Wednesday (05/001). Wiku confirmed that the rules that would be changed relate to the quarantine waiver for officials. He said the changes were in response to Jokowi’s directives. “Yes, that’s right. Of course, the leadership of the president is the main thing in dealing with the national COVID-19,” he said. Wiku did not say when the new rules were released. He called on all parties to follow the new rules. “Just follow the new rules,” he said. The importance of quarantine for foreign citizens Previously, Jokowi had reiterated the importance of quarantining foreign citizens following the increase in cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Indonesia. Jokowi demanded that there be no more quarantine waivers for citizens returning from abroad. “I really ask that the main thing related to Omicron be quarantine, for those who come from overseas. There should be no more waivers, waivers. Besides, those who paid for it have reproduced,” Jokowi said opening a closed meeting on Monday. (03/03/2020. 01). Jokowi said the majority of Omicron cases in Indonesia came from overseas. Jokowi asked authorities to oversee the quarantine issue. “If you look at the increase to 136 cases, almost all of them were from imported cases. I hope once again that BIN, the national police, which deals with quarantine issues, will be properly monitored, ”Jokowi said. (Editor’s note: pkp / rap) These are a series of fun activities to experience social distancing at home Experiment with new recipes Cooking or baking can be a fun and useful activity that can be practiced while respecting social distancing or social distancing at home. It is believed that cooking processes, such as cutting meat or vegetables, have a relaxing effect. You can try out new recipes using cookbooks or watch cookbooks from your favorite chefs on Youtube.

