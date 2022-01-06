Highways now built at a lower cost than in the past: PM Imran – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his government was building national highways at a comparatively lower cost than those built by the previous government (PML-N) when, as he said, more than $ 1 trillion Rupees have been siphoned off in projects related to terrestrial connectivity.

He said the government was focusing on the development of neglected and remote areas of the country, especially Balochistan, to provide a level playing field for people in remote areas and improve their standard of living.

Previously, roads were not built for long-term planning or connectivity, but to line pockets, the prime minister said at the inauguration of a 293 km long Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan highway, which is an important part of the west route of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Referring to the road projects carried out by the previous government of the Muslim League of Pakistan-Nawaz, Mr Khan said: How is it possible that despite inflation, we are building roads at a lower cost compared to expenses incurred for such projects in 2013.

About 1000 billion rupees went into the pockets of the corrupt, and it happened to a poor nation, he added.

Inaugurates the 293 km Hakla-DI Khan highway, which is part of the western route of the CPEC

Interestingly, the Hakla-DI Khan highway project was started by the PML-N government under constant pressure from the opposition parties of the time for the construction of the CPEC western highway.

The Hakla-DI Khan highway has 11 interchanges, 36 bridges, 33 bridges and 119 underpasses. This would reduce the distance between DI Khan and Islamabad from seven to three hours. This would help turn DI Khan into a business center in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, in addition to connecting southern Punjab and Balochistan. It would also allow the supply of agricultural products to different regions of the country.

Prime Minister Khan has previously said that the country’s development is limited to GT Road, Lahore and then Karachi, also known as the Eastern Road of the CPEC.

Welcoming the communications minister’s efforts, the prime minister said his ministry was among the top three performing ministries.

He said the National Highway Authority’s revenue doubled after measures were taken against corruption, including electronic tendering, in addition to reclaiming encroached land worth Rs 5 billion. .

The prime minister said the highway would connect less developed areas with other parts of the country. Lack of facilities forced residents of DI Khan and Mianwali to relocate to developed cities, which also resulted in brain drain and talent drain, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Communications and Postal Services Minister Murad Saeed said work on the Hakla-DI Khan highway has been completed with the deployment of NHA personnel.

He said the NHA’s revenue had increased by 125%, with an increase of 102 billion rupees in the past three years.

Mr Murad said the NHA has completed work on 2,032 kilometers of roads and plans to build an additional 7,889 km.

He said his ministry had met the five-year targets in three years. He said that the cost of building a two-lane road per km was now around Rs 111 million while its cost under the previous government was Rs 118 million while the cost of building a four-lane road per km was now 170 million rupees against 370 million rupees spent by the previous government.

He said all of this had been achieved despite soaring global inflation and rising material prices.

Urban planning

Prime Minister Imran Khan said long-term planning is needed for urban centers to ensure better city management, public service delivery and income generation, APP reports.

Chairing a meeting on road projects to reduce vehicle traffic load in Lahore, he said the city has enormous potential for income generation and highlighted the use of prime land which is currently unused and therefore simply dead capital. He said the income generated from prime locations could be used for social protection programs.

The meeting was briefed on the elevated highway project by the Punjabi governments from the main Gulberg boulevard to the M2 highway project. He was told that the elevated highway would provide an east-west route for commuters in Lahore and reduce the huge vehicle load on existing roads.

He was informed that the government of Punjab has invested 5 billion rupees in the project so far and that its total cost is estimated at 61 billion rupees with a 15-month completion deadline. The project will save an average time of 30 minutes on the route and will have a capacity of 73,000 vehicles per day.

Posted in Dawn, January 6, 2022

