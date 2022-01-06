Chinese Premier Li Keqiang calls for more tax cuts to boost China’s economic slowdown

By Laura He, CNN Business

A senior Chinese official this week called for more tax cuts as the world’s second-largest economy grapples with fallout from new outbreaks of Covid, a strict zero-tolerance approach to containing the virus and a worsening real estate crisis.

“Our country’s economy is facing further downward pressure,” Premier Li Keqiang told finance and tax officials at a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday, according to the state-run Xinhua news agency. “There is a need … to further reduce taxes and [administrative] costs to ensure a stable economic start in the first quarter and stabilize the macroeconomy.

Li’s remarks are the latest to suggest that Beijing is reconsidering its approach to politics in the face of growing economic headaches. At a key meeting last month, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other top leaders marked “stability” as their top priority for 2022. It is a huge backbone of a year earlier, when “curb the disorderly expansion of capital” reigned.

As the Chinese economy faces the prospect of a slowdown this year, the government may look for ways to boost spending and keep the service sector a major job generator on a level playing field. In his speech, Li stressed the need to extend tax cuts for small and micro businesses and sole proprietorships, a policy that originally expired at the end of 2021.

The service sector also needs specific tax relief measures, he added. The industry has been hit hard by the pandemic as people spend more time at home and spend less on dining out, traveling and more Hobbies.

Recent data showed that activity in China’s service sector increased in December compared to the previous month, according to a private investigation Caixin / Markit released Thursday. Corn Uncertainty over the pandemic is weighing on business confidence, with sentiment falling to its lowest level in 15 months.

“The recovery in consumer spending has slowed in the face of recurring Covid outbreaks in late 2021 which led to local restrictions and a broader sense of caution among households,” wrote economists from Capital Economics in a note research Wednesday. “This pattern will continue into 2022, particularly if more transferable variants are in circulation.”

“The government must tighten its belt” to help businesses, Li said, stressing the importance of “comprehensive stability” for the business sector.

Slowing economy

The Chinese economy is struggling under the weight of repeated outbreaks of Covid-19, real estate issues and a regulatory storm that has hit the private sector hard.

Authorities recently imposed a strict lockdown on Xi’an, a major industrial center in the northwest, following a spike in coronavirus cases. While the government is now touting a reduction of cases there, Covid’s strict restrictions have wreaked havoc in the industry: Two of the world’s largest chipmakers alerted to operational issues, raising fears of memory chip shortages and automobile production shutdowns.

Regulation respecting real estate companies which has started in 2020, as for them, exacerbated the pain felt by the big promoters who were already too much in debt. Real estate, which accounts for nearly a third of China’s GDP, is now in a deepening slump, with major players on the brink of collapse.

And a year-long regulatory crackdown on technology, education and entertainment that wiped out more than $ 1 trillion in Chinese companies’ value in global markets has triggered huge layoffs at many companies, putting pressure on the employment sector even as it tries to recover from the pandemic.

All of this, coupled with the threat of the Omicron coronavirus variant that has swept through much of the globe, is pushing the Chinese government to think about how best to support its economy in 2022.

The World Bank recently reduced its growth forecast for China for 2022 from 5.4% to 5.1%, which would mark China’s second slowest growth rate since 1990, when the country’s economy grew by 3 , 9% following international sanctions related to the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989. The Chinese economy grew by 2.2% in 2020.

