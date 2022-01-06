DNA exclusive: Was Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ security failure in Punjab a plot to kill him? | India News





New Delhi: India has witnessed an unprecedented security failure for Prime Minister Narendra Modi after his convoy was stranded on an airlift for 15 to 20 minutes at Punjabs Ferozepur. Zee News editor-in-chief Sudhir Chaudhary analyzed on Wednesday January 5 whether the incident was a simple security breach or whether the congressional government wanted to insult Prime Minister Modi. Or — was it a plot to kill him? Prime Minister Modis’ cavalcade was stranded for 20 minutes on an overflight near Hussainiwala in the Punjabs Ferozepur. It should be noted that this place is only 10 kilometers from Pakistan. Hundreds of people in the vicinity shot the video of the MP convoy on their phones. What is worrying is that someone could have shot him from so close. India has lost two former prime ministers due to a security breach. Indira Gandhi was assassinated by Khalistani forces in Punjab, while Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by another terrorist organization LTTE. This incident raised important questions about the government of Punjab and its intentions. Prime Minister Modi, who was supposed to visit the National Martyrs Memorial located in the village of Hussainiwala in Ferozepur before attending a poll, was previously scheduled to fly to the memorial by helicopter. However, due to bad weather and rain, it was decided that the PM would reach Ferozepur by road. As per protocol, the Punjab Police DGP was informed that Prime Minister Modi would reach Ferozepur by road, who in turn assured that the police would make all security arrangements. Although, from the videos we accessed, buses and other vehicles can be seen parked around the PM’s car. In another video, we can clearly see that at some distance from this flight, farmers were demonstrating in large numbers carrying the flags of peasant organizations. Questions are raised as under the protocol – when the Prime Minister visits a state, he is received by the CM, Secretary of State and DGP of that state. In the absence of the CM, the Secretary of State and the DGP are definitively present. However, none of the three was at the airport to meet him. Therefore, questions also arise from this: why did the Punjab Secretary of State and the DGP not follow the protocol and why they were not with the Prime Minister’s convoy? This shows that the Punjab police did not make the necessary security arrangements for the Prime Minister’s convoy. Live

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/dna-exclusive-was-lapse-in-pm-narendra-modi-s-security-in-punjab-a-conspiracy-to-kill-him-2425678.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos