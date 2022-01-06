Jokowi revokes 34,448 hectares of abandoned cultivation rights





The government noted that many lands with Hak Guna Usaha (HGU) status have been abandoned. President Joko Widodo announced the revocation of 34,448 HGU from abandoned plantations. “We will revoke licenses which are not executed, which are not productive, which are transferred to other parties and do not comply with their designations and regulations,” Jokowi said at a press conference at the presidential palace of Bogor, Thursday (6/1). Of the total revoked HGUs, an area of ​​25,128 hectares is held by 12 legal persons. The remainder, 9,320 hectares, is part of abandoned HGUs owned by 24 legal entities. The government will continue to assess the regulation of permits ranging from mining to forestry. The assessment aims to improve the governance of natural resources so that there is equity, transparency and justice. “To correct inequalities, injustices and natural damage,” he said. Improvement and control are part of improving governance of HGU licensing. Improvements will continue to be made by providing transparent and accountable permits. During this time, permits that are misused will be revoked by the government. The president assured that he would fulfill the mandate of article 33, paragraph 3, of the 1945 law. The regulations stipulate that the land, water and natural resources contained therein are controlled by the state and used to the maximum for the prosperity of the population. In addition, Jokowi also opens up opportunities for equal distribution of assets for productive community groups and socio-religious organizations. “This includes farmer groups, Islamic boarding schools and others, which can partner with credible and experienced businesses,” he said. Second, Indonesia is open to investors who are credible, have a track record, and have a good reputation. Investors must also commit to the well-being of the population and preserve nature. During the press conference, Jokowi was accompanied by Minister of Environment and Forests (LHK) Siti Nurbaya, Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia and Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning / head of the National Land Agency (BPN) Sofyan Djalil. Previously, the president said, many HGUs and Building Use Rights (HGBs) would be revoked. Land concessions, generally granted for more than 20 to 30 years, have been abandoned. Currently, the government has a land bank that will register land whose HGU and HGB certificates have been revoked. “There are already those who have commanded us. There are so many that we have removed,” said the president. On the other hand, Jokowi will distribute the abandoned land to those in need. The president has also opened up opportunities for those who need to declare tens of thousands of hectares of land. “Those who need a very large amount of land, please tell me. I will find them,” he said. In the meantime, the requirements of the land application must be accompanied by a proposal and a feasibility study (feasibility study) clear. This is to prevent the land from being abandoned again. In addition, the location of the land will be determined by Jokowi.

