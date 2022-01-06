On PM Modi’s Security Breach, Supreme Court to Hear Petition Tomorrow | Latest India News





The Supreme Court agreed to hear a petition over alleged security breaches during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Punjab, a polling place, on Wednesday. The petition was filed by an organization, Lawyer’s Voice, and will be considered by the highest court on Friday. Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana has asked the petitioners to serve a copy on the Central and Punjabi government today. Watch: ‘Nation will not forgive’, BJP leaders slam Congress after Prime Minister’s security failure in Punjab The Prime Ministers’ rally in Ferozepur had to be canceled yesterday due to the unprecedented violation of some protesters blocking a road and forcing its convoy to spend around 20 minutes on a flyover. After landing at Bathinda airport, Prime Minister Modi was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala when the incident occurred. The Center, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), security experts and former police officers all pointed to the dangerous precedent set by the incident. Read also | Punjab Police Ignore “Blue Book” Intelligence and Rules The Union Home Office and the BJP pointed to the failings of the Punjab police and the state government, and alleged that dirty politics were at play. Today’s Congress event in Punjab is a trailer for how this party thinks and operates. The repeated rejections of the population have driven them down a path of madness, tweeted Union Interior Minister Amit Shah. Union Minister Smriti Irani asked if any information about the PM’s route had been leaked. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi expressed regret over the incident but dismissed the BJP’s allegations. At a press conference, Channi said his government had no information about the motorcade of MPs on the road. The state government today set up a high-level committee to investigate the failings during Prime Minister Modi’s visit to the state. A Punjab government spokesperson said the committee would include (retired) judge Mehtab Singh Gill and senior secretary for home affairs and justice, Anurag Verma. The panel was invited to submit its report within three days, the spokesperson added. Read also | PM security explained Former Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh called for Channi’s resignation, saying the government of Punjab could not ensure a smooth passage for the Prime Minister of the country and this only 10 kilometers from the Pakistani border . Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed concern over the incident, but criticized the BJP for allegedly politicizing the issue and held the Special Protection Group (SPG) responsible for the matter. “This is a serious issue for which the responsibilities of SPG, IB and other agencies should be set rather than political. The remarks made by the BJP against Congress and the Chief Minister of the Punjab on this issue dilutes the seriousness of the problem. It should be condemned, ”Gehlot said on Twitter. The Bhartiya Kisan Union (Krantikari), one of 32 farm organizations involved in the year-long protests against the now repealed farm laws, took responsibility for the blockade.

