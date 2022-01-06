Pakistan pm imran khan trapped crores secretly spent party funds received from opposition from overseas slams | Pakistan:, ‘-‘, ”





Imran Khan Secretly Spent Crores: The difficulties of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who came to power by promising to end corruption in Pakistan, is increasing. He is accused of hiding donations received from abroad for the ruling Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. This is why the opposition parties have been very critical of Imran. But the PTI still does not disclose millions of rupees in election donations that have come to the fore in the Pakistan Election Commission foreign funding case.

The Election Commission investigative team published a report on this issue. Wherein this important information has come to the fore. The report revealed that PTI had given the commission incorrect information regarding the funding. According to the report, the statement by the State Bank of Pakistan showed that the party had received 1.64 billion rupees, of which no account was held for more than 31 crore rupees. As a result various opposition parties including the Muslim League of Pakistan-N (PML-N), the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) condemned the government and demanded an investigation into this case.

Opposition alleges theft

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said in a statement that Imran Khan not only stole and hid, but also looted people’s money. PDM spokesman Hafiz Hamdulla released a statement saying the ECP findings reveal the theft of Imran Khan and PTI. Hamdulla said the investigative team exposed the true face of the PTI to the country. Imran Khan and PTI, who accused others of theft, were found to be thieves.

The case was filed in 2014

In 2014, Akbar Babar, founding member of the party, filed a complaint against Prime Minister Imran Khan’s PTI party in the case of foreign donations. Babar alleged irregularities in the original file. The charges include illegal sources of money, hidden bank accounts in Pakistan and abroad, money laundering and the use of private bank accounts to receive illegal money from the Middle East.

