Boris Johnson has forced MPs to run for Parliament to give the impression that his support is stronger than it is, sources say





Tory MPs have been ordered to attend parliament to vote on mundane British legislation.

But after answering the Prime Minister’s questions, the order was dropped, leading some to believe it was a ruse. A part of Boris Johnson His own MPs told Insider they were “dragged” into Parliament today in a trick to make it appear that the British Prime Minister was in charge of his party when in fact his grip on them was collapses. Conservative backbenchers were strongly encouraged to attend the first Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQ) of the year. MPs also learned that party whips ordered a three-line whip in a vote at 10 p.m. on January 5. Such a measure is usually reserved for controversial votes, which means that they must vote except in exceptional circumstances. It was the first time lawmakers have met since Johnson’s Tories lost the safe seat in North Shropshire, following a series of headlines about senior Tories breaking the pandemic rules they were to demanded that the rest of the country obey. The constituency, previously represented by Owen Paterson and other Conservative MPs dating back to the 1830s, was lost to the Liberal Democrats in one of the greatest political upheavals in living memory. Paterson was forced to resign after it was reported that he had broken parliamentary rules by acting as a paid lobbyist for healthcare firm Randox, which has won around £ 490million in non-tender contracts government in 2020. Over the Christmas holidays, successive polls suggested Johnson’s popularity continued to decline amid new allegations that he and members of his government hosted parties in Downing Street in 2020 after asking the rest of the country to ‘cancel their Christmas gatherings to stop the spread of the coronavirus. A three-line whip is suddenly released While it is not unusual for a government of the day to order a many Show of solidarity, the fact that some Tories subsequently complained about it demonstrated the fragility of Johnson’s support among some members of his own party. This afternoon saw standing only in House of Commons PMQs as Johnson was challenged by Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner, over the rising cost of living. This was followed immediately after by the Prime Minister taking stock of Covid-19 in a packed House of Commons. Soon after, the three-line whip on the otherwise trite bill on public sector pensions and judicial office was dropped. Angry MPs told Insider there was no reason for the original order. One of them suggested that it was because “they [Number 10] wanted us all to be here for the PMQs and the declaration ”. “A sure sign of a struggling PM” But the conservative politician claimed the move sparked suspicion among his colleagues that they had been used. “Not good for morale at the start of the year,” he said. A former minister also told Insider the plan had backfired, saying: “They dragged us just to sit behind him in PMQs … it rocked a number of the 2019 admission. [new MPs who won seats in the last election]. The mood in the tea room is not good. “ When asked if they thought it was a ruse, one member replied: “exactly that”. Another added: “We were all strongly encouraged to participate in PMQs – a sure sign of a struggling PM.” Number 10 was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.

