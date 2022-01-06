President Joko Widodo inaugurates the Randugunting dam in Blora





IDXChannel – President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Randugunting Dam in Blora Regency, Central Java on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. The dam, which has been built since 2018, has been completed and is ready for use. “This dam has a water storage capacity of 14.4 million cubic meters and can irrigate approximately 650 hectares of rice fields in Blora Regency, Pati Regency and Rembang Regency,” the president said in his remarks. The head of state hopes that the presence of the Randugunting dam will improve food security and independence. “The key to food security is water, and this water will exist if we have as many reservoirs as possible,” he explained. The Randugunting Dam, which has a flooded area of ​​187.19 hectares, also has a number of other functions, such as delivering 200 liters of raw water per second and reducing flooding by 81.42 cubic meters per second. The Randugunting Dam also has conservation and tourism functions. “We also hope that the Randugunting Reservoir will also become a very good tourist spot for Blora Regency and the people of Blora Regency,” he said. On this occasion, President Jokowi also boarded a dragon boat. The president and several ministers who accompanied him appeared to test the boat for about 150 meters. Public Works and Public Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Regent Blora Arief Rohman also accompanied the President during the inauguration of the Randugunting Dam. Photo: Setpres Agus Suparto

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.idxchannel.com/foto-1/foto/presiden-joko-widodo-resmikan-bendungan-randugunting-di-blora The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos