Xi Jinping orders Chinese military to develop elite troops to win war

President Xi Jinping has ordered the Chinese military to develop an elite force capable of winning wars. Photo / REUTERS

BEIJING – President Xi jinping command the army China develop an elite force capable and capable of winning the war. – Presidentcommand the armydevelop an elite force capable and capable of winning the war. The order came when he signed a mobilization order for the training of the armed forces last Tuesday. This order to mobilize the army is the first order of the Central Military Commission (CMC) in 2022. Also read: Kazakhstan is in chaos, Russia and others are ready to send troops Signed by Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CMC, the order declares the start of military training for this year. All ranks of the armed forces are required to strictly carry out the plans and instructions of the party leadership and the CMC, in accordance with these orders. In the instruction, it was added that the changing landscape of national security and the state of the battle must be understood with precision. “The armed forces must closely follow the evolution of technology, war and rivalry, redouble their efforts to better combine training and combat operations,” Xi Jinping ordered. “To strengthen the systematic training and use of technology to develop elite forces capable of fighting and winning wars,” the order continued. Xinhua, Wednesday (05/01/2022). In addition, Xi’s order stated that all officers and soldiers should maintain the spirit of not fearing death or hardship, and conduct training in a vigorous, well-designed and safe manner to enhance their abilities to fight. command and combat and encourage excellent behavior. This order from the head of the Chinese Communist regime does not designate any party, including Taiwan and the United States (United States), as enemies. However, the order came at a time when tensions between China and Taiwan and the United States were escalating. Beijing still considers Taiwan, a democratically autonomous province, to be a rebellious Chinese province. The Chinese Communist regime has vowed to subdue Taipei. The United States does not officially recognize Taiwan as a country, but is a major support for the island by providing fighter jets and advanced combat equipment. (min)

