Turkish Lira Dips, trade group leader questions politics





The Turkish lira fell 1.7% on Thursday and lost around 22% in the past nine trading sessions, amid lingering investor concerns about inflation spiking to a 19-year high after a string of unorthodox interest rate cuts. The currency weakened to 13.89 against the dollar, before narrowing its losses to 13.745 by 0800 GMT. Last year it fell 44% in its worst year since President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s AK party came to power in 2002. Simone Kaslowski, president of Turkey’s leading trade association TUSIAD, said on Wednesday evening that the jump in annual inflation to 36.1% clearly shows the need to reconsider Turkey’s policy measures. “If these are the right measures, why is inflation so high? He was quoted as telling an economic panel by the T24 news site. Market interest rates were rising despite central bank rate cuts and dollarization continued to rise, he said, wondering if Turkey “lacks the big picture as we turn to short-term temporary solutions ”. “Time is precious. As a country, the cost of using this time more appropriately is even higher than before.” Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati said on Wednesday that the government would now prioritize tackling inflation, but added that it had abandoned “orthodox policies” and was forging its own course. Bond purchases / strong> Two analysts said the central bank bought government debt on Wednesday for the first time in more than a year, buying 300 million lire of bonds due in 2027 and 2028 and lowering yields from all-time highs over early this week. Turkey’s 10-year benchmark bond yield fell to 22.63% on Wednesday from 23.11% a day earlier. In its annual policy text last year, the central bank said it could resort to government bond purchases as part of its open market operations. Erdogan unveiled a deposit protection program in late December to encourage savers to convert foreign currency deposits into lira and support the currency after hitting a record high of 18.4. Economists predict that inflation will rise further this year and a series of large administered price increases – including for utilities and wages – have illustrated inflationary pressures. Spurred on by Erdogan in his attempt to boost economic growth through higher production and exports, the central bank has lowered its policy rate by 500 basis points to 14% since September.



