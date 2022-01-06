Prime Minister’s first-hand account of a security breach in a meeting with the President





Prime Minister Modi met with President Kovind about the incident. New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded on a Punjab highway for 20 minutes by protesters in a massive security breach on Wednesday, President Ramnath Kovind expressed concern, according to government sources. Prime Minister Modi met with the President about the incident, which snowballed into a huge political row ahead of elections in Punjab and other states. Prime Minister Modi gave the president “a first-hand account of the security breach,” according to a statement from Rashtrapati Bhawan. President Ram Nath Kovind met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today and received from him a firsthand account of the security breach in his convoy in Punjab yesterday. The President expressed his concerns about this serious mistake. pic.twitter.com/lzvAuriuGb President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 6, 2022 Prime Minister Modi was on his way to Ferozepur in Punjab for a campaign rally when his route was blocked yesterday by protesting farmers. It was to be flown by helicopter to the rally site, but due to bad weather the plan turned into a two-hour ride. As the Prime Minister’s convoy was stranded during a flyby by protesters, he was clearly seen waiting in a black Toyota Fortuner car. After 20 minutes, PM Modi turned around and headed straight for Bathinda Airport. The Punjabi government has ordered a high-level investigation, which will submit a report within three days. The Supreme Court will hear tomorrow a petition that the Chief Secretary of the Punjab and the Director General of Police should be held accountable and suspended. “We have to make sure that this does not happen again”, said the petitioner. The BJP accuses the ruling Punjab’s Congress of endangering the prime minister with “murderous intentions,” while several ministers of state and congressional leaders claim that the Special Protection Group which is in charge of the Prime Minister’s security Minister was entirely at fault. “The repeated rejections of the people have led them down the path of insanity. The highest echelons of Congress must apologize to the Indian people for what they have done,” the Minister of the Interior said. Union, Amit Shah. Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi denied any violations and pointed to the abrupt change in plans. “He is our prime minister. I would give my life to protect him, as a Punjabi,” he told reporters, “but he was not in danger.” Mr Channi said that although traveling by road is a joint decision, the role of the state police “was limited” and everything was handled by the SPG and other central agencies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-security-breach-punjab-bathinda-president-ram-nath-kovind-expressed-concern-to-meet-him-shortly-say-government-sources-2692137 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos