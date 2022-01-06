Chinese Xi orders elite force to fight and win wars





Chinese President Xi Jinping has Posted a new military order to create an elite force capable of fighting and winning wars. The order was released amid growing warnings from the United States and other countries of increased military activity by Asian countries near Taiwan and over the South China Sea. Xi said the Chinese armed forces must closely follow developments in technology, warfare and rivals and redouble their efforts to effectively combine training with a wide variety of combat operations. The president also seeks to improve systematic military exercises and technologies in the development of an elite force to overcome potential conflicts. According to Xi, all Chinese officers and soldiers must maintain the spirit of fear of neither death nor hardship and facilitate training in a vigorous, well-designed and safe manner to strengthen their combat capacity. As the new elite force is about to be created, the ordinance states that the armed forces must take into account the changing national security landscape and the circumstances of combat. Technological advances Xi’s order to step up the use of technology in military applications comes as China continues to invest in advanced weapons to deal with growing threats. Last month, several Chinese scientists built a critical hypersonic weapon engine component using a method they say will allow for faster weapon manufacturing. The country is also said to be arming biotechnology and develop brain control weapons for potential offensive purposes, according to U.S. counterintelligence officials. The People’s Liberation Army stunned many countries in November after carrying out a high-speed missile launch that tested Beijing’s ability to deploy advanced technology in combat. Recent testing is a big leap forward for China in technology, says Chinese military expert Niklas Swanström Explain.

