Hannity and Fox News face ethical issues over Trump texts – The Hollywood Reporter





For years, Sean Hannity has sidestepped ethical boundaries with his role on a TV station with “news” in his name. Yet it has never been more striking than it is today, with the committee investigating last year’s Capitol uprising seeking its testimony.

The January 6 select committee revealed a series of texts in which Hannity privately advised former President Donald Trump before, during and after the assault, and seeks his take on what happened during that time .

The popular Fox News Channel prime-time host did not say what he would do, but called the Congressional inquiry a partisan witch-hunt. His lawyer raised concerns about the First Amendment regarding the request.

It is not uncommon for journalists to advise politicians – history records Ben Bradlee’s friendship with former President John F. Kennedy – but such actions raise questions about their independence and allegiance to the government. ‘public interest,’ said Jane Kirtley, director of the Silha Center for the Study of Media Ethics and Law at the University of Minnesota.

Last month, CNN fired prime-time host Chris Cuomo when it became clear his efforts to advise his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, were more extensive than they were previously believed to be. had recognized before.

In a text revealed by the committee on Tuesday, Hannity wrote to former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows on December 31, 2020 that “we cannot lose the entire WH board office” and said that Trump should announce that he is leading a national effort to reform voting integrity.

In a previously revealed text, Hannity urged Trump on January 6 to tell people to leave Capitol Hill peacefully. On January 10, Hannity texted Meadows telling him that Trump should never mention the election again – advice Trump clearly did not follow.

Noting that Hannity had texted Jan. 5 that he was “very worried for the next 48 hours,” Representative Bennie Thompson, chairman of the committee, said he wanted to know what the host was concerned about.

It was widely reported during the Trump administration that Hannity spoke frequently with the President. The texts in Meadows put a specificity to some of the communications.

Hannity’s identity as a conservative talk show host has been on hold for two decades, both as a prime-time host on Fox News Channel and on radio. His identity as a journalist is more murky.

Fox calls him an opinion leader. In 2016, Hannity told the New York Times that “I never claimed to be a journalist.” A year later, he told the same newspaper: “I am a journalist. But I am an advocacy journalist, or an opinion journalist.

He conducts interviews about his program, sometimes with people he has advised privately.

“He seems to think of himself as a journalist when it suits his goals and an artist when it doesn’t,” Kirtley said. “And he can’t have it both ways.”

Fox News executives did not immediately comment on the revelations of what Hannity texted Meadows or criticism of his or the network’s ethics.

There were times when Fox News recognized the standards of journalism when it came to Hannity. He was forced to cancel an appearance in Cincinnati in 2010 when it was revealed he was participating in a fundraiser for the Tea Party. When Hannity was featured in a Trump campaign video in 2016, he was told not to start over.

In 2018, Fox called it an “unfortunate distraction” when Hannity was invited to speak at a Trump campaign rally.

“This obviously raises ethical issues for Hannity,” Kirtley said. “But it also raises ethical issues for Fox. What do you claim to be? What do you aspire to be? You need to decide where your loyalties lie, whether your goal is to be a microphone for a particular political agenda or to serve the public interest. “

Fox has long tried to distinguish between news and opinion programming. Particularly in recent years these lines have become less clear, as they have been in a number of news agencies. Some of Fox’s top journalists, like Chris Wallace last month, have left.

“I don’t see Fox as a news organization,” said June Cross, documentary filmmaker and journalism professor at Columbia University. “They are in the realm of what I call ‘topical entertainment’ which may or may not have something to do with current affairs.”

For a traditional news organization, implicit in text messages is another kind of embarrassment: that someone on their payroll knew important and newsworthy information – about what was being discussed at Home. Blanche before and after the Capitol Riot – which was apparently being kept private.

If opinionated journalists elsewhere were in a similar position, like Maureen Dowd of the New York Times or Eugene Robinson of the Washington Post, “I would say they had an obligation to tell their news organizations,” Cross said. .

“If your loyalty is to the public,” Kirtley said, “you should have revealed it.”

In his letter to Hannity, Thompson said the committee had “immense respect for the First Amendment.” He said the members wanted to interview Hannity on a specific and narrow range of factual issues, not his shows, reporting or opinions.

“We have no doubt that you love our country and respect our Constitution,” he wrote. “Now is the time to move forward and serve the interests of your country. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/news/politics-news/hannity-trump-texts-fox-news-ethics-1235070648/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos