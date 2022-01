President Erdogan sets lower inflation as top priority

January 6, 2022 03:12 PM (UTC + 04: 00) 284

By Osman Ozgan Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said the government’s top priority is to reduce inflation, Yeni Shafak newspaper reported. Erdogan made the remark during the fifth consultation meeting held with lawmakers from the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), the report added. “There will be an inflation-oriented struggle in the coming period. We are determined to reduce inflation to single digits. Our next steps will go in this direction “, underlined Erdogan. Stressing that the opposition is manipulating public opinion on the economy, Erdogan asked the deputies to explain the new economic model well. “Tell everyone about the new economic model in all its aspects. The opposition is giving false information, manipulating public opinion, poisoning the market with false information. Tell our people the truth, what we are doing.” , Erdogan pointed out. Expressing the government’s support for MPs, Erdogan said ministers will help them in any way possible to provide the necessary information on the new business model. In addition, Erdogan said the government will follow the work of municipalities regarding shelter issues for stray animals. Erdogan also expressed sadness over the state of health of 4-year-old Asiye Atesh, who was seriously injured in a pit bull attack in Gaziantep and underwent a tissue transplant at the hospital, adding that he was closely monitoring his treatment. In turn, the deputies, who spoke during the closed-door meeting which lasted about three hours at the AK party headquarters, spoke about the problems of their provinces, the demands of the organizations, the needs of their regions. and the work implemented. until now. Some MEPs expressed their satisfaction with the developments in the region after the package of measures announced on December 20, 2021, against currency manipulation targeting the Turkish economy. Later, President Erdogan received the delegation led by Minister of Labor and Social Security Vedat Bilgin and President of Hak-Is (the second Turkish union) Mahmut Arslan at the Presidential Complex. The visit, which took place after the clarification of the wages of workers and officials, was considered a courtesy visit. — Follow us on twitter @AzerNewsAz

