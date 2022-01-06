Trumps 1/6 completed the 9/11 job | Donald trump





We should be thankful for these little mercies.

In a rare moment of lucidity, Donald Trump abandoned his plans to participate in what would have been a satanic version of Groundhog Day, informing his army of guilty worshipers wearing MAGA hats that he would not be returning to his role as Chief Insurgent on the First Anniversary of the Capture of Capitol Hill.

Trump undoubtedly intended to embark on one of his signature rants to absolve himself of responsibility for the seminal role he played in what is emerging, drip incriminatingly, of having been a coordinated coup d’etat but ultimately failed.

It would appear that Trump is staying locked in his garish version of Shangri-La, the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, at the behest of his circle of reliable sycophants who have told him that his habit of buzzing over and over again. extemporaneous could implicate him more in the violence. desecration of the Constitution of the United States a year ago.

Trump was also upset that his inconsistent and lying remarks weren’t televised, denying this preening narcissist the validation that seemingly gives his vacant life the fleeting attention a twice impeached president and pampered brat needs as he needs it. oxygen in almost equal measure.

Alas, our reprieve from having to endure another spasm of Trump’s tantrums will be brief as he plans to say what he offered to say today at an endless white male grievance festival, sorry, rally planned for later this month in Arizona.

Still, it’s a relief that, for once, Trump has surprisingly chosen to be silent largely out of self-preservation, of course especially on a day that, given its historical significance, will remain, I assumed, remembered and vilified by enlightened Americans in the same vein as 9/11.

It should be remembered that the terrorists who attacked the United States on that date may also have plotted to destroy the Capitol. They were thwarted by brave passengers and crew aboard United Flight 93 who, ironically, staged another kind of insurgency to save lives (perhaps) on Capitol Hill at the expense of their own.

So, arguably, on January 6, 2021, Trump and his band of fanatic allies in Congress and the White House helped complete the work started by a band of fanatics on September 11. Instead of a plane, the MAGA mob sacked and overwhelmed the seat of American Democracy with their numbers rampaging and with any weapon at their fingertips.

Crude revisionism trumps on what happened around this time last year on Capitol Hill and why it happened has been echoed by usual and unusual suspects.

Usual suspects like Trump feed their viewers and readers with a geyser of lies about what happened and why it happened for the same reasons their dear delusional boss, money, fame and to disfigure history.

They have no shame. Therefore, they cannot be humiliated.

It is the unusual suspects, including several inactive progressive writers, who should be ashamed to demean the Trump-led insurgency simply as a gathering of aggrieved Americans who have gone slightly wrong or who have backed the crackpot claim that the FBI secretly instigated furious chaos in a false flag operation.

Like smug conspiracy dealers, they cling to minor differences to challenge the official story in their fantastical effort to dismiss the gravity of a calculated and determined attempt to prevent the certification of a new elected president by a sane. majority of voters.

Move on, Oliver Stone. You have a ridiculous company.

Meanwhile, a group of centrist chroniclers outside of the United States have crafted their in-depth memorial missives that contemplate with varying degrees of apocalyptic horror the meaning and enduring consequences of the traumatic heckling of 1/6.

In Canada, a number of experts have suddenly experienced remarkable epiphanies and now recognize the existential threat that Trump and his legion of foaming, AK-47-equipped disciples pose to the institutional framework of the constitutional republic of the Americas.

It took them a long time.

I remember when these types of realpolitik clichés lectured those of us who warned, years ago, that Trump was a blatant fascist whose defining autocratic nature would inevitably lead to a brutal assault on it. the already fragile and corroded infrastructure of American democracy.

Despite Trump’s litany of outrages that confirmed, time and time again, his heinous character and sinister designs, these sane centrists insisted that this rude but capable authoritarian be treated with deference and reluctance reluctantly lest he it doesn’t undermine a lucrative cross-border trade or, worse yet. , start a trade war.

Oh, how I remember when the Keyboard Cavalry condemned Canada’s appeasement to that other long-forgotten threat to Western democratic values ​​and principles, Saddam Hussein, when then-Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chrétien, refused to join the calamitous coalition of the willing.

As it turns out, appeasement critics have become the peacemakers who, throughout Trump’s blatant tenure as president, have repeatedly warned against confronting his blatant anti-democratic modus operandi in favor of l national interest.

These days, sane centrists have made a staggering about-face and lament that the conditions are right for the impending collapse of American democracy and that by 2030, if not sooner, the country could be ruled by a right-wing dictatorship.

In 2014, the suggestion that Donald Trump would become president would also have struck almost everyone as absurd. But today we live in a world where the absurd regularly becomes real and the ugly banality, wrote a Canadian political scientist in a suitably centrist Canadian newspaper.

Not true.

Several astute observers, including premonitory writer and filmmaker Michael Moore, warned early on that a miserable, ignorant, dangerous, part-time, full-time sociopathic clown would become [Americas] next president.

And the horrible had become commonplace long before January 6, 2022. It’s just that sane centrists in Canada and elsewhere have willingly and willingly chosen to ignore it in order to appease Trump.

They seemingly forgot about this, which prompted a professor at Royal Roads University to write this astonishing paragraph: We must begin by fully recognizing the extent of the danger.

Dozens of wise and concerned people focused on the urgent problem and recognized the scale of the danger before and immediately after Trump descended a golden escalator to announce his run for president in 2015.

They were ignored or ridiculed as naive idealists who didn’t understand how the real world works.

To the Irresponsible, Usually Erroneous, and Sane Centrists of Canada and Beyond: A Belated Reception in the Real World.

Finally, the millions of enlightened Americans who resisted Trump and pine, like me, to see him and his accomplices parading through a courtroom dressed in the appropriately colored orange coveralls, were likely disappointed by the attorney general’s comments. Merrick Garlands yesterday regarding the number of insurgents charged with Date.

Hundreds of Trump’s maniacal infantry have been caught and some convicted. Their leaders, so far, have escaped responsibility and punishment.

In this regard, Garland has given rather vague assurances that the Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators, at all levels, accountable under the law, whether they are present that day or criminally responsible for the attack on our democracy.

Garland then pleaded for patience with the course of the ongoing investigation.

[The probe will continue] as long as it takes and whatever it takes for justice to be served according to the facts and the law, the heavy-handed attorney general said.

Well you better hurry up man or there’ll be nothing left to save.

