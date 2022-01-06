Portrane’s year begins with a shock of crisis





PORTRANE hopes to start the new year on a high note by traveling to south Dublin to face league leader Avoca on Saturday afternoon.

Donabate’s side have had a stellar 15 months, with their Irish Hockey Trophy victory over the Belfast Harlequins, allowing them to play in the EYHL league for the first time in the club’s 101 year history.

Playing at this next level has helped Portrane players to improve and they have impressed this season in Division 1 of the Leinster League, losing just two of their seven games so far.

One of those losses was an excruciating loss to league leader Avoca and Adrian Henchy is hoping his side can get revenge this weekend against the South Dublin side.

This very late goal from Avoca deprived Portrane of a point in this very entertaining Division 1 match at Portrane at the end of October. Portrane looked down when they were 2-0 down at the end of the third quarter, but a challenging final quarter saw them equalize before losing to the death.

Portrane currently sits fourth in Division 1, six points behind leaders Avoca, but they mostly have two games in hand and a win over the Blackrock-based side on Saturday would propel them straight into the title race.

Donabate’s side have bounced back impressively since that last loss to Avoca, winning their next three trotting games against Bray, Rathgar and a 7-0 demolition of Kilkenny.

Meanwhile, Avoca has had mixed results since scoring the latter winner against Portrane, with victories over University of Dublin and Wicklow tempered by absolute mayhem at the hands of Railway Union where they scored nine goals without responnse.

Portrane will look to exploit this apparent weakness in Avoca’s defense and hope Imran Khan and Mukhtar Ahmed can hurt the home side with their smooth passes and sharp runs down the middle.

Portrane have lost both of their EYHL games this season, but they have by no means been outscored in close losses to Bandon and Cookstown and will travel to Avoca quietly confident they get the result they need to stay in. the title race.

Speaking earlier this season, Portrane Henchy’s coach said he was very pleased with the progress his team has made over the past 18 months, but tempered any discussion of a title push, noting that Railway was still a little ahead of its talented young team.

We finished third last year in Division 1, with Railway and Clontarf ahead of us, and I guess the goal is to try to close that gap with the top.

I think Railway is still a little better than us as it is, but we will be looking to close that gap.

The game against Avoca takes place this Saturday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. at the Newpark Comprehensive School in Blackrock, south Dublin.

