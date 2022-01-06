SC to hear request for investigation into security breach of Prime Minister Modi, suspension of Punjab leader and DGP





The Supreme Court will hear a motion on Friday urging it to take cognizance of the breach of the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modis in the Punjab on Wednesday, securing documents related to the police bandoblast provided to the Prime Minister and requesting the suspension of the Chief Secretary of State and the Director General of Police for the forfeiture.

It is requested that this Honble Court take cognizance of the matter, ensure that official records are not falsified and presented to this Honble Court as soon as possible and initiate proceedings against the offending officials and others responsible for bringing attack on the security of the Prime Minister. as part of a premeditated and planned conspiracy to violate the security of the prime minister and endanger national security, said the plea from Lawyers Voice, a Delhi-based rights organization. Senior lawyer Maninder Singh mentioned the plea in a court headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. We have to make sure that it does not repeat itself. This petition must be taken into account, ”he said. The CJI then sought to know what the court could do in the matter. We do not want this kind of incident to repeat itself. There should be an investigation into the bandoblast under judicial supervision, ”the lawyer said. CJI then asked him to serve a copy of the plea on the Punjab government lawyer and added that it would take up the case on Friday. Citing press reports, the plea alleged that the breach of security was clearly intentional and raises a serious question about national security and the role played by the current political arrangement in the state of Punjab. He said that according to the established procedure, the program and the security arrangements for the Prime Minister are already shared with the local state governments before the visit and even joint discussions are carried out before the visit to ensure the high standard. security… there is special emphasis on the fact that the Prime Minister’s route is secure from all angles. It is generally the practice that the study / profiling of routes, identification of choke points and vulnerable areas prone to sabotage should be secured with a strong police deployment. The petition referred to reports claiming that although, according to protocol, the car of the Chief Secretary and the DGP or their visiting state candidates was booked and supposed to join the motorcade, nor was the Chief Secretary’s representative nor the DG / representative joined the procession during the PM’s movement. Events show that individuals were given access to the Prime Ministers’ Route, and others were encouraged to join the blockade, which represents a serious and unforgivable attack on national security by the state apparatus. and the state’s political establishment, the plea says. The petition added that, according to reports, while the chief secretary of the Punjab and the DGP assured SPG that the road was clear, this was not the case. It is argued that the breach in the security of the Prime Minister was clearly caused in collusion with the Punjab police. Only the Punjab government knew the prime minister’s precise route, which is never shared for high security reasons, according to the plea. He urged the court to order District Judge Bhatinda to collect, preserve and present all material regarding the movement and deployment of the Punjab Police in connection with the Prime Minister’s visit, to determine the responsibility of the DGP and the Chief Secretary of the State of Punjab and suspend them and order the Union of India to initiate ministerial action against them. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/india/punjab-pm-modi-security-breach-sc-hearing-7709243/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos