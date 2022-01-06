Trump lashes out at Hannity over Capitol Riots texts: I disagree with Sean





Donald Trump has taken on one of his most ardent supporters, Sean Hannity, after other texts about the Capitol riots from Fox News hosts were revealed to the public.

On Tuesday, the US House committee investigating last year’s insurgency sent Mr. Hannity a letter asking him to testify voluntarily. In that letter, which the committee released, he quoted from a text Mr. Hannity allegedly sent to Mr. Trump’s chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and pro-Trump Congressman Jim Jordan.

Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days, Mr Hannity wrote just four days after the riot. He can no longer mention the election. Never. I didn’t have a good call with him today. And worse, I don’t know what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s really understood. Ideas ?

After this text became public, Mr. Trump attacked Mr. Hannity.

I disagree with Sean on that statement and the facts prove me right, the former president told CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins through a spokesperson.

It was not immediately clear which part of the text Mr. Trump disagreed with or what facts he believed justified it. Since losing the presidential election last year, Mr. Trump has inexorably misinformed his supporters that the election was stolen. Of the many Republicans-backed audits that have re-examined the results, none have produced evidence of the widespread electoral fraud alleged by Mr. Trump.

The Independent has contacted Mr. Trump’s spokesperson for comment.

In its letter, the House committee said Mr. Hannity appeared to have prior knowledge of Mr. Trump’s plans for Jan.6, when Congress was to certify Joe Bidens’ election victory.

It also appears that you are expressing concerns and providing advice to the President and some White House staff regarding this planning, the committee wrote to Mr Hannity. You also had relevant communications during the riot and in the days following. These communications make you a witness to the facts in our investigation.

The letter also quotes another text, sent by Mr. Hannity to Mr. Meadows on December 31, 2020.

We can’t lose the entire WH advisers office, the Fox News host wrote, referring to the White House advisor office. I do NOT see January 6th going like it [Mr Trump] is said.

The text appears to indicate that Mr Hannity knew something the public did not know as members of the White House’s own legal team threatened to resign if Mr Trump went ahead with certain plans to deny the election results .

Mr. Hannity has yet to say whether he will comply with the request of House committees.

A Fox News spokesperson reported to The Independent a statement by Mr Hannitys’ attorney Jay Sekulow, who told Axios: If true, such a request would raise serious constitutional issues, including concerns of the First Amendment concerning freedom of the press.

The Independent has contacted Fox News for further comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/us-politics/trump-sean-hannity-capitol-riot-b1987575.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos