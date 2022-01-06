Nawaz Sharif denounces Imran Khan, says PM denounced in PTI foreign funding fraud





Lahore: ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif slammed Prime Minister Imran Khan for “fraud” detected in foreign funding of ruling Pakistan party Tehreek-i-Insaf, claiming he was exposed as “a con artist corrupt and dishonest policy “.

According to a damning report by the Election Commission recently, Prime Minister Khan’s ruling party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) has grossly underreported funds received from foreign nationals, companies, and also concealed its Bank accounts.

The ruling party underestimated an amount of PKR 312 million over a four-year period, between fiscal year 2009-10 and fiscal year 2012-13. Annual details reveal that an amount over PKR 145 million was underreported in fiscal year 2012-13 alone.

Finally, “Mr. Clean” has been exposed as a corrupt and dishonest political con artist. And the other dishonorable man (former Chief Justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar) who declared him Sadiq & Amin (honest) ‘to organize my ouster has already been heard to admit his crime. Divine justice is served, only legal justice remains to be seen and done, Sharif, who is also the supreme leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said on Tuesday.

Sharif has been living in the UK in exile since November 2019. He traveled to London after the Lahore High Court granted him a four-week bail to seek treatment abroad. He was serving a seven-year sentence in Kot Lakhpat prison in Lahore in a corruption case.

Sharif said the ECP report now only exposed Prime Minister Khan and the PTI, but what if they should tell the names from whom they took the money and where they got it from. ‘spent.

You (Imran) not only committed financial fraud, but also insulted the title of Sadiq aur Ameen, “he said.

His younger brother and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, said: “It is now clear why the PTI has been shying away from the foreign funding file for the past seven years. The truth has a strange way of exposing people. The review panel report is a damning indictment against IK (Imran Khan). The facade of ‘Sadiq aur Ameen (honesty)’ has been torn to pieces.

Sharif’s daughter and PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz said: If you (Imran Khan) welcome the ECP report, then why haven’t you let this case continue with the strength over the past seven years. Why have you continued to distance yourself (from the ECP’s scrutiny of PTI’s foreign funding) for so many years and pleaded not to make the review panel report public? Do you think people are fools who believe that whatever you say is ready when the time for your responsibility is near.

The chairman of the opposition Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, also reacted to the report.

The ECP report proving that the foreign funding of the PTI is a damning indictment not only of the party’s corruption, but exposes its hypocrisy. At the same time, tax records reveal that Imran Khan’s income has increased more than 50 times since coming to power. Pakistan has become poorer but Imran is richer, he said.

After the ECP review report, the ugly corrupted face of Imran Khan was revealed. Imran Khan had taken an oath to tell the truth, but instead hid PTI’s bank accounts from the ECP.

“The selected prime minister had embezzled millions of rupees, ridiculed others for corruption, but it is now clear that Imran Khan was only imposed on the country under the guise of a so-called anti-corruption campaign. made false promises and looted the country instead, he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/world/pakistan-nawaz-sharif-slams-imran-khan-says-pm-exposed-in-pti-s-foreign-funding-fraud-1504645

