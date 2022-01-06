Boris Johnson warns “rapid rise” in Covid cases among those over 60 is “greatest concern”

The prime minister said infections are now doubling every week among those over 60. Speaking in the Commons, the Prime Minister added that hospital admissions “are doubling every nine days”

Cases of Covid-19 are increasing rapidly among the elderly, with the peak of the Omicron wave not yet in sight, Boris Johnson warned.

The prime minister told MPs that infections are now doubling every week among those over 60, further increasing pressure on hospitals this winter.

With more than 20 hospital trusts now reporting critical incidents amid a major staff crisis, ministers are worried about the prospect of more admissions.

England’s current Plan B rules, including working from home and face masks in many indoor environments, will continue for another three weeks.

They will be reviewed again by January 26 but will not be deleted before as hospitalizations continue to increase.















In the Commons, Mr Johnson said admissions were doubling about every nine days and seeing the fastest growing Covid cases we have ever seen.

But he warned that the surge in case rates among the elderly and vulnerable was potentially of most concern.

New infections among the elderly began to increase sharply in mid-December.

The rolling case rate among those over 60 was 852 as of December 30, the most recent date for which full data is available, compared to 136.4 as of November 30.

However, the figures also show that 85% of people over 65 have received three doses of the vaccine, reducing the likelihood of them suffering from a serious illness.















Downing Street has refused to rule out further restrictions – even though government scientists have warned it is now too late to tell the difference.

Number 10 claimed it was too early to judge Omicron’s full impact with the variant now spreading across the country.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: We are not ruling out anything else given that it is impossible to predict the course of the global pandemic.

The government has announced that testing rules will be relaxed in an effort to alleviate crippling staff shortages in key sectors, including emergency services and food production.

People who test positive with a lateral flow test will no longer have to order a follow-up PCR test if they do not have symptoms.















Anyone with symptoms should still have a PCR test, and anyone who tests positive with a test should always self-isolate for at least seven days from the date of their LFT.

But No.10 said further reducing the seven-day isolation period would risk increasing the number of infectious people spreading the coronavirus.

The changes, which come this week in Scotland, Wales and England from January 11, aim to free up lab capacity for PCR testing until infection levels decline.

Professor John Edmunds, a member of the Governments Sage advisory group, said a confirmatory PCR not only wastes time, but costs a lot of money and uses laboratory resources.

But he said there were downsides as it would give researchers a little less information about the different variants in circulation.

Layla Moran, Chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus, said: Effective sequencing and testing has enabled South Africa to warn the world of Omicron and the risk of this change is that we may run out of news variants that can be more deadly, infectious, or vaccine resistant.















Around one million people across the UK are currently self-isolating due to Covid, that figure is expected to rise with the return of schools this week.

The surge in coronavirus cases caused by Omicron and the ripple effect of staff absences are already causing major problems in public services.

The firefighters union said nearly a third of London’s fire engines had been out of service in the past week.

Nearly 10% of operational firefighters in the capital had either tested positive or had self-isolated.

More than 20 hospital trusts have declared critical incidents, the prime minister’s spokesperson said.

But he was forced to deny he was downplaying the gravity of the situation after claiming the label was not necessarily a good indicator of NHS performance.















Downing Street said he was not aware of any plans to intervene by army personnel to drive ambulances in England.

MPs will get a vote on extending Plan B measures if the government judges the restrictions to continue after January 26.

Mr Johnson has been praised by Tory MPs for refusing to take further action before Christmas in England despite scientists urging him to do so.

Ex-PM Theresa May, who has criticized his successor, applauded Mr Johnson for resisting calls for more restrictions.

We will see new variants appear in the future and it is likely that they will continue to be less severe, she said.

It is not in the national interest to partially or totally shut down sectors of our economy every time we see a new variant.

However, the PM has falsely accused the Labor Party of calling for another lockdown before Christmas.

Labor leader Keir Starmer had indeed ruled out a circuit breaker because hospital admissions were different from fall 2020.

Government adviser Dr Mike Tildesley said imposing restrictions was always best when done earlier, but had to be weighed against the effect they have on society.

It looks like we’re in a situation where – we’re getting very, very high cases – but there is early evidence that things could change in London, he said.

The problem, of course, is that if you plan to introduce controls, once you get past the peak of the infection, it has much less effect.