Cambodian leader to pay controversial visit to Myanmar

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen begins a visit to conflict-torn Myanmar on Friday, which he hopes will boost Southeast Asian countries’ efforts to launch a peace process, but critics say ‘it will legitimize the reign of the army that seized power last year and its campaign of violence.

Hun Sen, whose country holds the rotating presidency of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations or ASEAN, plans to meet with Myanmar’s leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, with the aim of promoting a plan in five points approved by the group last year and cause a ceasefire.

What I would like to bring to the talks are nothing more than the five points, points of consensus on which all ASEAN member states have agreed, “he said on Wednesday. evening.

They include stopping the violence, holding talks with the opposition on a peaceful resolution, and allowing an ASEAN special envoy to meet and mediate with all parties to the conflict.

ASEAN leaders, including Min Aung Hlaing, agreed on the points last April. He was banned in October from attending ASEAN meetings after the group’s envoy was prevented from meeting with arrested opposition leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other detainees.

Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, the current special envoy, said Hun Sen’s two-day trip is justified as the situation in Myanmar is deteriorating rapidly.

The political and security crisis in Myanmar is worsening and has led to an economic, health and humanitarian crisis. We see that all the ingredients for civil war are now on the table. There are two governments, several armed forces, people suffering from the civil disobedience movement and guerrilla warfare, Prak Sokhonn told the Singapore-based ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute on Monday via video conference.

The Burmese military said Hun Sen would not be allowed to meet with Suu Kyi.

Critics and Myanmar opposition say Hun Sens’s visit will add legitimacy to an army that is an international outcast with a history of bloodshed, including a brutal campaign against the Rohingya Muslim minority.

Opposition groups, including those engaged in armed struggle, are unlikely to readily accept ASEAN’s plan as long as the military remains in power.

I expect that ultimately the progress or failure of progress will depend on domestic politics and domestic developments in Myanmar. And in fact, there’s not much that ASEAN or the president of ASEAN can do, said Astrid Noren-Nilsson, senior lecturer at the Center for East and Southeast Asian Studies. from Lund University in Sweden.

Hun Sen’s trip is very good news for Myanmar’s military government, of course a visit by a head of government in the region is in itself a legitimation of the junta government, she said in a statement. interview.

The army seized power last February, preventing the Suu Kyis National League for Democracy party from starting a second term. The party had won a landslide victory in the national elections of November 2020.

In December, she was found guilty of incitement and violating coronavirus restrictions and sentenced to four years in prison, a sentence that Min Aung Hlaing then cut in half.

The army’s seizure of power was met with non-violent nationwide protests, which the security forces suppressed with deadly force. In recent months, the military has engaged in massive repressions, detentions, disappearances and extrajudicial killings. It also launched airstrikes and ground offensives against armed ethnic groups.

Security forces killed around 1,400 civilians, according to a detailed count compiled by the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners. As the repression grew more severe, armed resistance developed.

The people of Myanmar are clearly sending a very strong message that Hun Sen is not welcome in Myanmar. They are very upset that Hun Sen is in fact giving legitimacy to the murderous junta which is in fact terrorizing the whole country, Khin Omar of Progressive Voice, a Burmese civil society group, told a press conference. online organized by ASEAN parliamentarians for human rights on Thursday. .

The National Unity Government, an underground opposition group and a parallel administration, also urged Hun Sen to stay away.

Meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, shaking hands stained with blood. It will not be acceptable, ”said Dr Sasa, spokesperson for the group that uses one name.

Hun Sen, an authoritarian who has retained power by exiling or imprisoning his own opposition, may be hoping his visit will revive his own tarnished international image.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the Myanmar leader will continue to be excluded from ASEAN meetings unless progress is made.

If there was no significant progress in implementing the five-point consensus, Myanmar should only be represented at a non-political level at ASEAN meetings, Widodo tweeted after speaking. with Hun Sen.

Associated Press reporters Sopheng Cheang in Phnom Penh, Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, Kiko Rosario in Manila, Philippines and Jerry Harmer in Bangkok contributed to this report.