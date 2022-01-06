Center can use SPG law against Punjab police, summon them to Delhi





The Center plans to take action under the Special Protection Group (SPG) law against Punjab police officers following the alleged security breach of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Punjab on Wednesday.

With agricultural protesters blocking the road, the The PM cavalcade washed up on an overflight 30 km from the National Martyrs’ Memorial in Hussainiwala, Punjab, Wednesday. Calling it a major loophole in the Prime Minister’s security, the Home Office (MHA) requested a report from the Punjab government and asked it to determine responsibility for the loophole and take strict action. Even as the The government of Punjab has formed a high-level committee to investigate incident, sources said the Center is preparing to take action against the misguided officials under the provisions of the SPG Act. This, they said, could involve summoning the responsible officers to Delhi or opening a central investigation against them. What happened in the Punjab on Wednesday is a violation of SPG law, as the state government failed to follow all of the protocols established by the SPG for the MP movement. Things are getting better. Action will be taken, a government source said. Section 14 of the SPG Act makes the state government responsible for providing all assistance to the SPG during MP movement. The provision, titled “Assistance to the Group”, states: It is the responsibility of each ministry and department of central government or state government or administration of Union territory, each Indian mission, each local authority or other or to each civil or military authority the authority to act in favor of the director or any member of the group whenever called upon to do so in the exercise of the functions and responsibilities assigned to that director or member. In December 2020, when BJP President JP Nadda’s convoy reportedly attacked by Trinamool workers during a political rally in West Bengal, the Center called three IPS agents, who were in charge of the security of Naddas, in central deputation in Delhi. The MHA then led IG (South Bengal Range) Rajiv Mishra, DIG (Presidency Range) Praveen Tripathi and SP (North 24 Parganas) Bholanath Pandey come to Delhi for a deputation with the Indian government. The three officers, however, were not released by the state government and did not join the central deputation as requested by the MHA. The MHA then also requested a report from the chief secretary and state DGP and even summoned them to Delhi for a meeting. The state, however, did not send a report and the two officers apologized for the meeting on the grounds that the state government was already investigating the case. Events had precipitated a war of words between the Trinamool and the BJP, with the former calling the MHA vindictive.

