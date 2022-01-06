Pakistani Prime Minister Imran to visit China for bilateral talks and investments – The New Indian Express





By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to visit China early next month to further strengthen bilateral ties in all weather conditions and seek more investment in various projects under the ambitious CPEC, according to a senior responsible.

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) Prime Minister’s Special Assistant Khalid Mansoor said this at the launch of the annual Chinese Business Report on Wednesday.

The “ACCEA Sustainability Report 2021” was unveiled by the Pakistan-Chinese Institute (PCI) and the All-Pakistan Chinese Business Association (APCEA) during a ceremony at the Embassy of China here.

Mansoor, who is also the chief authority of the CPEC, said the prime minister, ahead of his visit to China, wanted to remove all bottlenecks for investors.

The authority was working to remove any bottlenecks that might arise during the execution of CPEC projects, as the “prime minister ordered the removal of 37 regulations for one-stop-shop for foreign investors,” according to the report. an official press release.

Khan would hold briefings on the progress of CPEC projects every fortnight, according to Mansoor.

The $ 60 billion CPEC that connects the resource-rich Xinjiang Province of China to Pakistan’s strategic port of Gwadar in Balochistan is seen as the flagship project of the multi-billion Belt and Road Initiative, Chinese President Xi Jinping’s favorite project to strengthen China’s influence in the world with China-funded Infrastructure Projects.

The CPEC authority said Khan has seen the difference created by the work of Chinese companies in Pakistan and Thar’s dream of coal power has come true thanks to the CPEC.

Speakers at the event welcomed the prime minister’s upcoming visit to China in early February, as it would strengthen bilateral ties, the statement said.

Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong highlighted Chinese investments under CPEC.

“China has invested more than $ 25 billion in Pakistan in CPEC projects generating 75,000 jobs, producing 5,500 kW of electricity and building more than 500 km of roads and highways,” the envoy said.

Last year, China and Pakistan staged a series of celebrations to reinvigorate their long-standing friendship on the 70th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

“The two sides have supported each other in their fight against the global pandemic and have advanced the high-quality development of the CPEC,” the Chinese envoy said.

Sadiq Sanjrani, Speaker of the Senate of Pakistan, in his remarks on the occasion, called “CPEC as a game changer”, adding that the project will create trade links and economic opportunities throughout the region.

Chairman of the Senate Defense Committee and PCI chief Mushahid Hussain Sayed said the ACCEA report would serve to present the facts and overturn the fiction propagated by China’s adversaries about the CPEC.

Referring to the “Strategic Competition Act” recently passed by the United States Senate through which the United States allocated $ 300 million to a “Countering China Influence Fund”, he advised companies to prepare for any disinformation campaign. .

Sayed criticized the boycott of the Beijing Olympics by some Western countries as one-sided and based on double standards.

Xie Guoxiang, Minister Counselor for Economic Affairs of the Chinese Embassy, ​​said that trade and economic cooperation between the two countries has strengthened since the start of the CPEC.

Yang Jiandou, chairman of ACCEA, said that Chinese companies have improved people’s livelihoods, implemented environmentally friendly development, joined with their Pakistani counterparts to fight the pandemic and have contributed to the development of local education.

APCEA represents 200 Chinese companies active in Pakistan.

The event brought together more than 100 participants, including CEOs of Chinese companies.

China and Pakistan see each other as “all-weather” allies, and Beijing is Pakistan’s main source of defense equipment.

China has also agreed to provide financial assistance to cash-strapped Pakistan to help improve its deteriorating financial situation.

