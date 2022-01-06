Jokowi revokes 2,078 mining company licenses





Minerba’s license was revoked because it never submitted a work plan. JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) revoked 2,078 permits for mining and coal companies in Indonesia today. He said the mining company’s license was revoked because it never submitted its work plan and failed to execute the license that was granted by the government.

As of today, no less than 2,078 permits from mining and coal companies have been revoked. Because they never submitted a work plan, permits were granted for years but were not executed, which led to the use of natural resources as hostages to improve the well-being of the people. people, Jokowi said at a press conference on IUP, HGU, and HGB at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Thursday (6/1/2022).

Jokowi said the government will continue to improve the governance of natural resources so that there is equality, transparency and fairness. This is necessary to correct inequalities, injustices and the destruction of nature.

As a result, state mining, forestry and land use permits continue to be extensively assessed. Permits that are not executed, are not productive, are transferred to other parties and do not comply with the designation and regulations, we will revoke them. Jokowi said.

Previously, President Jokowi had stressed that mining companies that did not meet their obligations to meet national needs could be subject to sanctions. In fact, the penalties imposed may take the form of revocation of business licenses and export permits.

This is what he made known following the critical state of the coal supply to the power station of PT PLN. Jokowi said there is already a mechanism internal market obligation(DMO) which obliges mining companies to meet the needs of PT PLN. Therefore, he also pointed out that the mechanism was not violated for any reason.

“This is absolute. Do not be violated for any reason. Companies that are not able to meet their obligations to meet national needs may be subject to sanctions. If necessary, not only do not get export permit, but also the revocation of his business license, “he said in his press release on Monday (3/1/2022).

He also tasked the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Public Enterprises, as well as PLN to immediately find a solution related to the state of the coal supply. Jokowi stressed that meeting the national needs of PLN and the domestic industry is a top priority.

Regarding the coal supply, I ordered the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources, the Ministry of Public Enterprises and PLN to immediately find the best solution for the national interest. The priority is to meet the national needs of PLN and domestic industries, Jokowi said.

Jokowi said the government requires private companies, state-owned enterprises and their subsidiaries engaged in mining, plantations and other natural resource processing to first meet national needs before exporting. Read also :Erick Thohir sacks PLN’s primary energy director Source: Republic

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.harianaceh.co.id/2022/01/06/jokowi-cabut-2-078-izin-perusahaan-tambang/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos