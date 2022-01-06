Opinion: International groups and initiatives to meet the challenge of China in the Indo-Pacific, Opinions & Blogs News

Background

China poses the greatest multidimensional threat to the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific. The ineffectiveness of existing groupings formed during and after World War II prompted the formulation of new groupings to meet China’s challenge in the Indo-Pacific region. The United Nations and the United Nations Security Council have proven ineffective in tackling Chinese expansionism and aggressiveness, as the UNSC is structured in such a way that it cannot pass any resolution against a P5, disposing of a right of veto. The fact that China has rejected the APC verdict against it, in the South China Sea in the case of the Philippines, demonstrates this.

NATO’s weaknesses were exposed when it could not protect Greece from unilateralism from Turkey, Armenia from Azerbaijan, which was fighting with the help of Turkey and Pakistani mercenaries, and all NATO members were still not on the same wavelength when it came to dealing with Russia. or China, because many NATO members have endorsed China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Are the old regional organizations effective?

The Five Eyes continues to be an intelligence alliance between the United States, United Kingdom and Australia. Canada and New Zealand were born out of an informal meeting between the United States and the United Kingdom during World War II, but has not proven to be very effective so far, due to its limited scope. . The ANZUS Treaty, which stands for Australia, New Zealand, and United States Security Treaty, was signed in 1951 to protect the security of the Pacific. The United States and New Zealand no longer have a security collaboration, despite the fact that the agreement has not been legally terminated. In light of the above, some effective regroupings are emerging, given the current circumstances and the geopolitical situation.

Quad, Quad Plus and AUKUS

Quad has declared itself a non-military organization despite Malabar exercises to strengthen the interoperability of its member fleets, but it is responding to threats of non-contact war from China, according to joint statements released after the summits last year. Cyber, space, essential technologies, the fight against terrorism, investments in quality infrastructure and health security (the COVID-19 pandemic) are among the common security challenges to be met, with the development of ‘a new global immunization alliance to distribute one billion vaccines. Quad appears to be attempting to establish an alternative global supply chain, technology ecosystem and infrastructure development system to counter Chinese aggression and coercion, due to global overdependence in these areas.

The Australia-US-UK Security Alliance (AUKUS) complements Quad in terms of effective military posture in the Indo-Pacific, with a focus on building the capacity of the Australia, which includes nuclear powered submarines. The subsequent efforts by the United States to engage with ASEAN members who are under Chinese coercion, as well as the acceptance of inclusive Quad or Quad Indians to include other global stakeholders, are steps positive. If the military positions of the West, Quad, Five Eyes, and other South China Sea claimants are in place and interoperability exists between these forces, their intentions may change quickly if Beijing’s aggression. exceeds the global tolerance threshold.

It should be noted that the addition of India to the Quad alarmed China the most, as the other states are already members of NATO and do not share a physical border with China. To meet the challenge of China, the inclusion and geographic configuration of India is essential, in collaboration with other strategic allies such as France in the Indian Ocean. Support from other NATO navies, such as France’s, may increase the deterrent value of Quad, requiring it to be upgraded to Quad Plus.

Groups / Projects Against the BRI!

China launched the BRI initiative with the dual objective of increasing its global footprint while using its excess capacity to build infrastructure, including continental and maritime connectivity. It has been accepted by over 160 countries, and many of them are suffering from this project, which was marketed as a “win-win” initiative but turned into a “China Win” initiative. Most of the poor countries are in debt, which could lead to the loss of crucial real estate or its equivalent to China. The majority of the projects were awarded to Chinese companies which used Chinese labor, which hurt countries like Sri Lanka, which lost Hambantota, and Pakistan, which is heavily in debt / unpayable. . The BIS today appears to be a failed company struggling to find investors and hampered by bad debts.

The BRI project is much larger than any other infrastructure projects that other countries have planned, but the aim of this initiative is to create a viable infrastructure alternative that is not exploitative, environmentally friendly. and less risky for poor countries struggling with a lack of alternatives. The G-7 ‘Build a Better World’ (B3W) program attempts to mitigate the $ 40 trillion in infrastructure investments required by developing countries by 2035, while providing an alternative to the practices of problematic financing from China. The United States plans to invest in five to ten large infrastructure projects around the world by 2022 as part of a larger B3W strategy to counter China’s BRI, but these projects have yet to taken off.

Asia-Africa Economic Corridor (AAEC), Blue Dot Network, EU Global Gateway Policy, Asia-Africa Growth Corridor (AAGC), Friendship Highway and Trilateral Highway in Southeast Asia are all examples of alternative infrastructure. architecture that can be used to keep vulnerable countries out of China’s debt trap. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting global economic crisis, no major progress has been made in these initiatives, however, and none of the programs have been canceled.

China represents the biggest challenge for the United States, the Indo-Pacific and Southeast Asia. The global economic, strategic and demographic pivot has shifted to this region. India is crucial to countering China’s challenge due to its geographic location, as China’s maritime lines of communication cross the Indian Ocean, where it is most vulnerable. Chinese strength continues to decrease as the distance to the friction point increases from the east coast of China. A multinational collective response can effectively challenge Chinese expeditionary capabilities, which have yet to pass a meaningful test to convert its string of pearls into islands of vulnerability.

Reality of the threat from Taiwan

The United States and Japan have expressed their determination to help Taiwan against the Chinese forced occupation, but the arrangement still lacks any meaningful groupings. China’s latest forays into Taiwanese ADIZ are rather a deterrent to ensuring that President Tsai does not declare independence. The use of force against Taiwan does not make strategic sense for the PRC, as it will be a losing situation for Xi-Jinping in any scenario, according to any realistic cost-benefit analysis.

With the CCP’s excessive coercion, Taiwan’s military capabilities have multiplied. Xi Jinping cannot risk a failed operation with the US fleet around and the US adopting a strategy of ambiguity, leaving the Chinese to guess how they will react. China will keep the military in a psychological warfare position until the next election in Taiwan and hopes the DPP loses the election and Taiwan has a pro-Beijing government. The United States and others will continue FON operations in the Taiwan Strait as so far with strategic messages from Japan, Australia with ambiguity prevailing on the Chinese side as well as the American side.

(Disclaimer: The views of the author do not represent those of WION or ZMCL. WION or ZMCL also do not endorse the views of the author.)